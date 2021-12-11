this is the demo that you can try on your PS5 and Xbox

The Matrix Resurrections It is just around the corner. And although the hype is through the roof, far away are the times when the Wachowski epic was the driving force behind the popular culture debate.

However, in its day the Matrix was a machine for producing content around its movies … and video games. Enter The Matrix Y Path of Neo They were, and are, great video games, and the launch of the new movie is also accompanied by one.

Maybe The Matrix Awakens, the new video game that comes from the hand of The Matrix Resurrections, is just a demo, but the truth is that, like the previous ones, they point the way to where the industry should move. And it does it for two reasons, putting on the table the possibilities of the new generation and Unreal Engine 5, and for being absolutely spectacular. No half measures.

A playable demos that lets you explore the world of the Matrix

The Matrix awakens He arrives to open his mouth for the premiere. And it does it in three ways: as a small playable demo for next-generation consoles, as publicity material for the film, and as a demonstration of the amazing capabilities of Unreal Engine 5 for the next batch games.

Three reasons, by themselves independent but that will leave you with your mouth open if you have any of the consoles on which you can run the demo. This experience, as its creators call it, has been conceived and developed by members of the original film team, including Lana Wachowski.

The Matrix awakens it is actually an incredibly realistic cinematic that, in turn, becomes a fast-paced third-person shooter experience in a transparent and tremendously realistic way.

The playable section is an action-packed car chase sequence (reminiscent of the Matrix 2). However, the playable also offers a rich and highly detailed open world to explore that is jaw-dropping for its graphic quality.

The demo is completely free and you can now download it for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.