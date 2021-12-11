This is how Carmen Salinas, a ficheras movie star, looked when she was young

The delicate state of health of Carmen Salinas placeholder image It has set off alarms in the Mexican entertainment world. On Thursday morning, her relatives reported that the 82-year-old actress was hospitalized emergency for stroke and is in a coma. After making known the diagnosis that maintains the famous boarding school, several personalities of the artistic environment They have sent messages of support.











This is how Carmen Salinas, a legend of ficheras (Special), looks as a young woman.





And it is that the also producer He is one of the most prominent figures on the big screen and television. He has a long legacy in the ficheras cinema, theater and soap operas. Although it currently enjoys great recognition, Carmen Salinas started his career at a very young age, standing out for her beauty, charisma and personality.

Carmen Salinas was born October 5, 1939 in Torreón, Coahuila. From his childhood he showed a great interest in the performing arts and began to participate in different imitation shows. That would be the beginning of the successful career of the actress, who has made more than 50 films and countless soap operas.











This is how Carmen Salinas looked when she was young

Before becoming a legend of the ficheras genre, Carmen Salinas began performing shows in different venues, such as The white theater, where he imitated internationally famous artists such as Celia Cruz or La Tigresa.











Carmen Salinas stood out in her youth for her beauty and her acting talent. She is considered one of the legends of the fictional age of Mexican cinema. He debuted on the big screen with The useless life of Pito Pérez, which premiered in 1970 and was directed by Roberto Gavaldon.











He participated in iconic films such as Tivoli, Federal District, Carnival night, All the power or The other family. He was also part of the cast of Beautiful at night, where he shared credits with Olga Breeskin, Lyn May, Rossy Mendoza, Wanda Seux and Princess Yamal.











Regarding his television career, Carmen Salinas has acted in melodrama numbers, including The neighborhood, Maria Mercedes, My little naughty, Maria from the neighborhood, hold me tight, Bridal Veil and World of Beasts.











In addition to his career in politics, one of his greatest achievements in the theater was his work to make a success of Adventuress, staging in which he participated Edith González. Carmen Salinas not only made her debut as a producer with this play, she also acted in it.

It is worth mentioning that the actress is recognized internationally, especially in Hollywood, after her appearance in the film Man on Fire, starring Denzel Washington and that was filmed in Mexico City and Puebla.

