They detect a superflare in a star very similar to the Sun

A solar flare on our Sun, in March 2012. Photo : NASA / Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) ( Getty Images )

A star a hundred light-years from Earth, in the constellation Draco, has just taught us a few disturbing things about our own Sun. The star is called EK Draconis, and it has just surprised astronomers with a more energetic eruption than we have ever observed on our star. If the Sun did the same, it would be very bad news for our electrical grid and our satellites.

EK Draconis is about the same mass as the Sun, but is much younger. It is only 100 million years old, which It is hardly anything compared to the 4.6 billion years of our star. In both cases, however, the plasma sometimes rises to the surface generating what is known as a solar flare. Sometimes you are l Lamaradas are small, and others are very energetic phenomena. In the latter cases, the flare can cause the expulsion of material, known as coronal mass ejection. That is precisely what a team of researchers studying EK Draconis has discovered. Recently, the star has expelled plasma with a force 10 times greater than anything we knew in a star similar to the Sun. The results of that observation have just been published in Nature Astronomy.

The results help us understand how coronal mass ejections occur in stars like our Sun throughout their history, ”explains Yutya Notsu, co-author of the study and astrophysicist at the University of Boulder and the United States National Solar Observatory. “Although these types of coronal super mass ejections occur more frequently when the star is young, it is an example of super flares that could occur on our Sun every hundreds of thousands of years.”

A coronal mass ejection on the Sun, in June 2015. Image : POT

In other words, that one day our Sun could experience a similar phenomenon. Normal solar flares already cause us problems if they are oriented to the Earth, with interference in the orbits of satellites and in telecommunications. A solar flare powerful enough I could fry r completely our satellites and completely shut down the power grids.

Notsu and his colleagues observed EK Dracois for 32 nights in 2020 using NASA’s TESS satellite, which is normally dedicated to searching for exoplanets, and the University of Tokyo’s SEMEI telescope. One such night, the researchers detected a massive flare followed, about half an hour later, by the early stages of a plasma eruption moving at 1.5 million kilometers per hour.

The team was only able to observe the early stages of this solar flare. In order to see more they need to examine EK Draconis with telescopes capable of detecting ultraviolet radiation and X-rays. “We would like to collaborate more with other scientists in detailed discussions on the effects of super coronal mass ejections in our solar system,” adds Notsu.

When the Sun gets old (much older than it is now), its behavior will become more extreme, ending in rapid growth followed by a condensation into a white dwarf. When that time comes it is very likely that humans (or rather whatever humans have evolved in) will not be there to see it. At the moment the Sun is stable and we can only cross our fingers or prepare. [Nature Astronomy]