They criticize in networks cover of Reese Witherspoon

U.S.- Users on social networks criticized InStyle magazine for abusing Photoshop with actress Reese Witherspoon.

The famous one appears in the December / January edition that will go on sale until November 19.

According to the United States media, the photo session was in charge of the Australian photographer Emma Summerton.

“This is a horrible retouch! I thought it was his daughter”, was one of the many reactions on social networks.

Following this Laura Brown, InStyle’s editor-in-chief defended the post and asked people to give themselves the opportunity to see the video of the session.

“You rarely see Reese like this, which was the point. We are not in the business of embalming women at @instylemagazine. Feel free to check out Reese’s video post, “he wrote.

On the other hand, in the interview that the actress offered to the publication, Witherspoon spoke of the impressive resemblance between her and her daughter.

“I am proud of her. I’m sure it’s not easy to look exactly like your mother. We talk a lot with Zoë Kravitz. Because she and her mother look exactly alike, whenever Ava gets frustrated I say, ‘Call Zoë, text Zoë, she knows what to talk about.’

She also said she works very hard raising her daughter, Deacon, 18, and Tennessee, 9.

“My first and most important priority is my children. If I told you how much space in my brain they take up every day, do you think they know? I don’t even think they do.

“I’m 45 years old. I know who I want to spend time with and who I don’t. And that’s one of the best things about getting older: It just frees up a lot of space. I want to be with my mom, my kids, and the people who fill me. everyone else, I wish you well, “he said.