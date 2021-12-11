They catch Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner together. What were they doing? Photo: zeleb.publico.es

As you know Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner they will be united for a lifetime, but do you remember what the reason is? And what will Jennifer López think about it? Here we reveal it to you!

On The Truth News We remind you that Affleck and Garner were married for 13 years, as they married in 2005 and decided to divorce in 2018.

Previously we told you that Ben Affleck begged Jennifer Garner for one last chance; However, now we will tell you why they were seen together recently, and him without JLo.

Photos revealed Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited

Ben and Jennifer. Photo: pagesix.com



As you know the two actors can never be separated from each other, because during their marriage they had three children, Samuel, Violet Anne and Seraphina Rose Elisabeth, for whom they will be together for the rest of their lives and for whom they try to lead a good relationship, even when they are divorced.

Given this, it is not strange to think that from time to time they have to meet, hence Just Jared, shared a photo where they can be seen together on the streets of California, this after both left a meeting of the school of His those who were summoned, after this they talked a bit and said goodbye in a friendly way, which shows that both are getting along and are happy with their current lives.

What happened to Affleck and Jennifer Garner?

Ben and Jennifer. Photo: pagesix.com



Although their marriage was terminated until 2018, they were already separated in 2015, only that the divorce process lasted 3 years, before this, Ben at the time said this to the New York Times:

“What I regret the most in my life is this divorce.”

