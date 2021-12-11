“They can be easily reproduced”: Keanu Reeves mocks NFTs and asks Facebook not to create their metaverse

The actor specified that he has nothing against Meta, but believes that the concept of the metaverse itself is “much greater” than the ideas of the American company.

In tune with his role in the sci-fi film The Matrix, Canadian actor Keanu Reeves was skeptical in an interview with The Verge regarding the NFTs and the metaverse, which Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg currently works on. .

“Can you make the metaverse not created by Facebook? “, Reeves said, when asked about virtual reality. However, the actor specified that he has nothing against Meta, but believes that the concept of the metaverse itself is “much older” than the ideas of the American company.

His critical opinion about the digital world became even more apparent when he was asked about the collection of digital avatars in non-fungible token format (NFT) based on the film ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ (Matrix resurrections, in Latin America) that will be released December 22. “They may be easily reproduced“, laughed the actor, since the technology only allows to trace the property of a digital object, but its image can be copied.

When the topic of the conversation turned to digital currencies, the protagonist of ‘Matrix’ revealed that a friend of his had bought cryptocurrencies from him, but he never had the need to do anything with his wallet, which is still intact. “I have a little hodl”Reeves joked, referring to a term that is used to designate people who buy cryptocurrencies and do not sell them, and that the actor had not heard before the interview.