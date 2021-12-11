These were the 10 most popular movies of 2021 according to IMDb

2021 can already be considered as the year in which the cinema recovered from its crash after COVID-19 and the great premieres we had confirmed it. Like every year, Internet Movie Databe (IMDB) made its compilation of the most popular movies of 2021 and showed its results to the public.

The tapes on this list are not necessarily the “best movies” or the ones that raised the most money at the box office, but rather the ones that had the most audience on the website due to the interest they aroused. That said, these are the Most popular movies of 2021 according to IMDb.

10. Shang Chi & the Legend of the 10 Rings

The debut of the “best Marvel fighter” was the great surprise of the year, as we clarify in our review, showed that the Marvel formula was still valid after 12 years and that, in fact, it could be perfected. The freshness of Shang-chi and the novelty of martial arts in the UCM reaped fruits as it raised $ 432 million worldwide after the end of September. The film is available at streaming by Disney +.

9. Cruella

Disney continued with its plan to make films dedicated to its most iconic villains and Emma Stone was in charge of bringing this animal skin lover to life. The origin of Cruella de Vil coupled with a vengeance and as a setting in a 1970s England was simply irresistible. Despite being the first of the “great Disney movies” to test the controversial hybrid premiere model (cinema + streaming), Cruella raised $ 233.3 million, securing a sequel for years to come. The film is available on Disney +.

8. Army of the Dead

Army of the dead it was Zack Snyder’s first film after his stormy relationship with Warner Bros and DC Comics. The zombie story that combines the robbery genre was the continuation of Dawn of the Dead, the director’s acclaimed 2004 film that “kicked off” the zombie boom in theaters, so there was reason to be excited to see it. While the film divided Snyder fans, it did get enough of an audience in streaming as if to secure some spin-offs and a sequel. The movie is available on Netflix.

7. Black Widow

Despite having left almost 2 years late, Black widow managed to capture the attention of almost the entire planet and achieve a collection of around 379 million dollars. It was the first and only Marvel Studios film to be released in a hybrid fashion, sparking a scandalous legal fight between Scarlett Johansson and Disney executives. As we told you in the review we did at the time, Black Widow we really likedbut it was too late. The film is available at streaming by Disney +.

6. Godzilla vs Kong

Godzilla vs Kong It was the last tape of the Monsterverse from Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. It was the classic East-West fight that put two of the world’s most famous kaijus to battle as we all immersed ourselves in a gigantic marketing campaign that publicized it. Of course, it ended up being one of the most popular films of the year and the highest grossing of the year, maintaining a mark of 422.6 million dollars. The tape is available in streaming by HBO Max.

5. Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Zack Snyder’s Justice League not only was it the original cut of the rugged League of Justice Released in 2017, it was also a symbolic victory for fans over Warner Bros, who did not let a vision of superheroes be imposed on them other than the one they had already seen in recent years. With almost four hours of duration, Zack Snyder’s Justice League It was a film that served to publicize the HBO Max service and although it did not represent a change in the DCEU, it ended the years of support for the director and his wife.

4. Mortal Kombat

Although booed by the majority, no one can deny that the return of Mortal Kombat to the cinema was one of the most anticipated of the year. And as? if everything in the trailers told us that we were facing the best adaptation of the fighting video game in history and that we would see a necessary festival of nostalgia. How we count it in our review It was, but at an immense cost. The movie is available through HBO Max.

3. Eternals

It is no coincidence that Eternals it is at the top of the top of the most popular films of the year even if it had been released in October. After all, it was the MCU film that brought together stars such as Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Kit Harington, as well as being the first Marvel Studios film to show a protagonist of the LGBT community assuming their respective censorship in countries like China. . It also became the worst rated MCU film in history, although paradoxically it was the best premiere of 2021, only surpassed by Spider-Man: No Way Home. Much can be said about Eternals, But better come to our review and share your opinion with us.

2. The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad was James Gunn’s first film in the DCEU following his Marvel achievements with Guardians of the Galaxy. The film was a declaration of intent from Warner Bros who, with bullets and explosions, told us that they were going to forget a bit about the heroes with capes and would rather turn to see more “deadly” characters. Yes OK The Suicide Squad by general consensus it was very good, it failed at the box office only grossing 164 million dollars worldwide. There was always a lot to say about the movie, but we recommend take a look at our review that we write to you. You can watch this story on HBO Max.

1. Dune

In October 2021 we finally saw the adaptation of the “maladaptive” sci-fi story. Throughout the year we wanted to know the history of DuneWe searched for previews and read every statement from director Denis Villeneuve and leads Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. Dune You may not have liked it because of its strange way of narrating and its “slowness” (we have a review where we delve into it), but it is undeniable that everyone in the world was waiting to see it. The film is available on HBO Max and we are expecting a sequel in 2023.

The most popular films of 2021 are not the most successful or the most publicized and we can see this in the absence of films like Venom 2 or Fast and Furious 9. The cinema is recovering and everything indicates that 2023 will be full of more and better films. Which tape would you have liked to appear on the list? Which one did you see and which one did you not even check it better?

