These are the bank promotions that Amazon Mexico has for Christmas and New Year gifts

We are only a few weeks away from the end of the year and these are usually full of purchases (some last minute), due to the season of exchanges and gifts. Of course, online stores know this too and it is normal for them to activate some seasonal discounts.

From today, December 10, Amazon Mexico activated several bank promotions so that users can enjoy a bonus or installment payments and here we have all the promotions available.

American Express: 1,000 pesos of bonus on accumulated purchases of 5,000 pesos regardless of the term to months without interest. It is necessary to register for the promotion from the bank’s application and it applies to all personal cards (except corporate). Valid from December 10 to December 31.

Banorte: When making a purchase of 3,500 pesos in a single exhibition, they can start paying in March 2022 for six or nine months without interest. It applies to physical and digital credit cards and it is necessary to register on the promotion site. Valid from December 10 to 19.

Citibanamex: up to 24 months without interest.

BBVA: up to 15 months without interest.

Up to 12 months without interest with participating cards from other banks.

Remember that in order to obtain months without interest in Amazon Mexico, it is necessary that the products we want are sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico or Amazon United States and that the value of our purchase exceeds 2,500 pesos.

