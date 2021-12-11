These are the 101 best scripts of the 21st century (so far), according to the Writers Guild

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has released the list of the 101 best screenplays of this 21st century.

Get Out, Jordan Peele’s directorial debut in 2017 tops the list.

The stupendous satire of North American racism with a horror story about an eccentric white secret society that takes over blacks, received four nominations at the Oscars and won, precisely, the award for Best Screenplay. Peele was the creator himself, who quotes the WGA He said about this script: “I realized early in writing that Get Out is so much more than just what happens when you have a black male lead at the center of a horror movie.”

In the second position is the extraordinary “Eternal radiance of a mind without memories” written by Charlie Kaufman Which, they say, came from the conceptual artist Pierre Bismuth’s question: What would happen if you sent postcards to people informing them that they have been erased from someone’s memory? Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is the unforgettable, romantic and science fiction work written by Kaufman and directed by Michel Gondry, which premiered in 2004 with the pair of actors Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet, playing a couple trying to erase their memory the memories. She, with the intention of eliminating the most unpleasant moments, he with the intention of erasing her altogether, but in the process, Joel rediscovers his love for Clementine, so from the bottom of his brain he will try to stop everything.

In position three appears Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation from the book “The Accidental Billionaires” by Mezrich directed by David Fincher in 2010. The social network recreated the intrigues that preceded the birth of the famous social network created by Mark Zuckerberg and Eduardo Saverin, which began as a university project, a platform for grading students called FaceMash. The film received three Oscars: Best Screenplay, Editing, and Soundtrack.

Parasite, the first foreign language film to win the highest award, Best Film of the Year, in 93 editions, remains on the list in fourth place. The black comedy was written by Joon-ho and Han Jin-won. The WGA recalls that the director’s story came from his memories of college when he taught the children of a wealthy family in Seoul, who owned a house that had a private sauna on the second floor. The protagonists of his story live in a small subterranean apartment, prone to flooding, while they search for life folding boxes. When one of its members arrives at the home of a wealthy family, their twisted instincts come to the fore. For WGA “the issue of income inequality is exposed throughout the plot like a Russian doll.”

In the fifth position is the adaptation of the novel by Cormac McCarthy written by Ethan and Joel Coen in the western No Country For Old Men. For him Writers Guild of America, it is a “master class on the power of the unsaid on the page. Instead of words there are cryptic existential musings and brief encounters that end with sudden outbursts of violence.

Alfonso Cuarón appears on the list with three productions: Children of Men (18), which he co-wrote in 2006 with Timothy J. Sexton, David Arata, Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby; Rome (62), who wrote and directed; And your mom too (86), which he wrote with his brother Carlos. Guillermo del Toro appears with “Pan’s Labyrinth” at position 36 and Alejandro González Iñárritu with Birdman (51). Besides “And your mom too”, Another Latin American film that appears in this great list is the Brazilian classic “Ciudad de Dios” (70) by Fernando Meirelles, written by Braulio Mantovani, in a script that is an adaptation of the work of Paulo Lins.

In the field of animations, most of the Pixar factory, the WGA included the film scriptss Inside Out (29); Up (33); Wall-E (35); The Incredibles (48); Finding Nemo (60); Spirit Away (67); Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (71); and Ratatouille (95). And it is that in itself this list of the Writers’ Union is quite eclectic, since it has productions in almost all genres; That includes comedies like “Legally Blonde,” by superheroes like Black Panther, or sequels like Mad Max: Fury Road (68) and The Dark Knight (26). Also from writers outside of Hollywood like Asghar Farhadi with “A Separation” (66); or Guillaume Laurant and Jean-Pierre Jeunet with “Amélie” (43).

Of the favorite authors of all time are directors like Paul Thomas Anderson with his works There Will Be Blood (7); The Master (84) and Phantom Thread (87). From David Lynch as Mullholand Dr. (41). Quentin Tarantino’s are Inglorious Basterds (8); Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (22); and Django Unchained (74). Three other titles appear from the Coen brothers: A Serious Man (42); Inside Llewyn Davis (72); and O Brother, Where Art Thou? (99). Woody Allen is Midnight in Paris (83) and Christopher Nolan, Memento (10) were also listed; Inception (37); and The Prestige (82).

Several of the female filmmakers of the moment have been included as: Chloe Zhao with Nomadland (97); Emerald Fenell with Promising Young Woman (23); Lulu Wang with The Farawell (91); and Greta Gerwing with Lady Bird (16) and Little Women (89).

These are the 101 best scripts of the 21st century (so far):

Get out Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind The Social Network Parasite No Country For Old Men Moonlight The Will Be Blood Inglorious Basterds Almost Famous Memento Adaptation Bridesmaids Brokeback Mountain The Royal Tenenbaums Sideways Lady bird Her Children of Men Lost in translation Michael clayton Little Miss Sunshine Once upon a time in hollywood Promising Young Woman Juno The Grand Budapest Hotel The dark knight Arrival Jojo rabbit Inside out The departed Spotlight Whiplash Up Mean girls Wall-E Pan’s Labyrinth Inception Slumdog Millonaire Before Sunset In Bruges Mulholland Dr. A Serious Man Amélie toy Story 3 The Favorite Zodiac Gladiator The Incredibles Knives Out Ex machina Birdman The Lives of Others Nightcrawler 12 Years a Slave The Big Short Moneyball Black panther You can count on me Boyhood Finding nemo The Hurt Locker Rome The Wolf of Wall Street Hell or High Water Manchester by the Sea A Separation Spirit away Mad Max: Fury Road Booksmart City of good Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Inside Llewyn Davis The King’s Speech Django Unchained Ocean-s Eleven The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Shaun of the dead Erin brockovich Call me by your name Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri The Lobster The Prestige Midnight in paris The master Argo And Your Mother Too Phantom Thread Superbad Little women BlackkKlansman The Farewell La la Land Borat The 40-Year-Old Virgin Ratatouille Lars and the Real Girl Nomadland Winter’s bone Or Brother, Where Art Thou? Legally Blonde Silver Linings Playbook

