These are some of the sexiest bald men in Hollywood

Mexico City.- Although the beard in men has become fashionable, the truth is that there are many men bald which are extremely sexy, which makes us think that far from the hair is actually the attitude that draws attention to them.

So if for being bald, you feel that you can’t be sexy, we show you these celebrities who have managed to get the most out of their baldness and are one of the most seductive men in Hollywood since they have been able to extract dividends from their look.

Actors like Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Tyson Beckford, Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis, have shown that being bald is not an obstacle to being attractive, since they all have “a I don’t know what, what do I know” that makes them look very sexy.

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel. Photo: Instagram

Jason statham

Jason Statham. Photo: Instagram

Dwayne Johnson “The Rock”

Dwayne Johnson. Photo: Instagram

Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis. Photo: Instagram

Something have hairless men that makes them extremely sensual and attractive, and it is almost certain that at some point in our lives we have had a crush with someone bald.

Women we see bald men as protective, strong, successful and dominant, as confirmed by the University of Pennsylvania after a study where 59 women observed photographs of men.

The first images showed boys with long hair and the second the same mens but without hair. Most said they were more attracted to bald men, according to what was published by Cultura Colectiva.