there is a performance problem with SSDs and Windows 11 and Microsoft is already working on a solution

Two days ago, users began to appear in the forums complaining about a performance problem related to SSDs and Windows 11. The writing speed was falling below the values ​​that it should show and now Microsoft recognizes the bug and is already working on a patch to correct it.

NVMe SSDs (fast non-volatile memory) access flash storage through the PCI Express (PCIe) bus. This supports the use of multiple simultaneous command queues, offering faster speeds than other flash drives. The problem is that those figures are not achieved in Windows 11.

It’s not your PC, it’s Windows 11



MahtiDruidi image on Reddit

It is a problem that users of development channels have been complaining about for weeks. The best proof has been given on Reddit by the user MahtidDruidi when applying various performance tests to a Samsung 980 Pro SSD and observed a significant drop in performance in Windows 11.

Now and as they have in Windows Latest, Microsoft has recognized the problem and in a support document talk about a solution in which they are already working in the form of a correction patch. This is an optional update with the KB5007262 patch.

“Addresses an issue that affects the performance of all disks (NVMe, SSD, HDD) in Windows 11 by performing unnecessary actions every time a write operation occurs. This issue occurs only when NTFS USN journal is enabled. Please note Note that the USN journal is always enabled on disk C: “.

The performance problem not only lengthens the boot time of the computer, but also can affect many other operations that require the use of writing and reading tasks on the hard disk, especially when installing large applications or transferring large files. In fact, there is talk of a reduction of up to 45%.

Hopefully the new patch will arrive in the next Patch Tuesday that should be released on December 14. If you notice that your device is slower than before, you can try to install the optional update with the KB5007262 patch when it is released.

Via | XDA Developers