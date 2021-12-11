The US announces that it will sell the first 18 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserve

The United States will sell the first 18 million barrels of oil that are part of its strategic reserve, the country’s Department of Energy confirmed this Friday.

“Following the decisive steps taken by President Biden in November to address supply shortages [de petróleo], the Department of Energy announces the sale of 18 million barrels of oil on December 17, “it is stated in a document in this regard.

“The President rightly believes that Americans deserve A relief now and has authorized the use of the strategic reserve to respond to market imbalances and reduce costs for consumers, “said Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm.

The quantity for sale was already approved by Congress in 2018. The rest of the barrels will be offered in the coming months.

The news comes after the current Administration decided last month to release some 50 million barrels of crude from its reserves in an attempt to lower prices. Despite this, the immediate effect of the measure was counterproductive for ‘black gold’ prices, exceeding $ 86 per barrel, the highest figure in seven years, Reuters says.

The November decision was coordinated with other major oil consumers such as Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, China and India. In this way, the US Government tried to respond to the refusal of the member countries of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies to significantly increase production.