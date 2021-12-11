The second edition of Music with Flow is now available on the platform

Brand Studio for Flow

Three emerging bands reached the grand final and it is the moment of truth, which one will be the winner? Selected from more than 300 participants, each of them will present the song from your video clip and receive a live refund on behalf of a grand jury composed of the singer Juan Ingaramo; Juliana Gattas de Miranda! and the director of Billboard Argentina Santiago Torres. The special program is hosted by the communicator and director of National Rock radio, Mikki Lusardi.

The strengths and weaknesses of each of the groups will be analyzed by the jury, from their live presentation to the qualities of interpretation, musical skill, the power of the lyrics and all the details that will determine which is the best band in the contest. And while the jury decides, MYA, the invited band of the contest, will present a selection of their best songs live.



The three finalist bands were selected from more than 300 entrants.

This special program of the second edition of Music with Flow adds to the catalog of musical content that Flow makes available to its customers, through Flow Music, its vertical of musical entertainment.

More than 10 thousand minutes of different musical styles to enjoy from any device, Flow offers shows and documentaries by the best artists and bands of all time. From Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and Harry Styles, to Amy Winehouse, U2, Guns & Roses and The Rolling Stones, through Adele, Katy Perry, Paul Mc Cartney, María Becerra, La Portuaria, Mimi Maura, among many others .