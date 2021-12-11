The scenes showing who Emma Watson’s true love is in Harry Potter: “He totally knew it”

10 years of filming go a long way and, of course, for love. The typical schoolyard phrase ‘those who fight each other wish’ became a reality in the long history of Harry Potter.

In the saga, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley They end up having a relationship, but it is not Harry Potter’s friend who awakened the magic of love.

And it is that Emma Watson revealed in an interview that in the first two films, When she was just 10 to 12 years old, she had fallen in love with Tom Felton, the actor who plays his arch nemesis Draco Malfoy. Watson confessed this story many years later: “He was my first love. He totally knew it.”

Although they had a very good relationship, that love was not reciprocated, since Felton “saw her as a sister”, which “broke her heart”Watson said.

Years later, speculation has continued about their relationship due to their posts on social networks in which they expressed a beautiful friendship, and recently they have been linked again after some statements by Felton in which he said that “they had something” and that ” he adored “the actress.

But in the movies, as you can see in the video, their relationship was not exactly good, even in the third installment, ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’, Hermione punches a challenger Malfoy.

During the month of December, and on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, laSexta will broadcast all the Harry Potter films. This Saturday, December 11 at 3:30 p.m. you will see ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’.