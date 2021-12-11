Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas: The romance they had on set | AFP

After Ben Affleck divorced his ex wife Jennifer garner in 2018, it seems that the opportunity was given to want once again, something that happened in 2020 with Ana de Armas.

A source close to the actors confessed that he saw them very happy and especially to Ana, assuring that she loved spending time with him and that they have great chemistry, that they had a lot of fun.

We could see them as in love for several months, but the relationship ended sooner than some would like, although they were on good terms, it all ended in January 2021.

Apparently and according to the information shared by sources close to the US media, she would have been in charge of breaking up with him, assuring that their relationship was complicated, that she did not want to live in The Angels And of course she had to because her children live there.

The movie where they met was apparently canceled and pulled from the release schedule, a production by Disney that I did not make it to the screens, that it ended just like their relationship.

They have been commenting on the intense chemistry they had on the recording set, it all happened in New Orleans and there they had the opportunity to meet, playing husband and wife in the movie “It’s all that you can talk about.”

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas before the cameras, one of their moments together.



He was relaxed and happy, but not everyone was suspicious of their romance, apparently they could hide their romance and make them seem like simple companions, but later they would reveal that it went beyond a work chemistry and although they were not successful, if they could. give the opportunity.

How do we know recently Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have had a second chance, something that the actor confesses is something beautiful for him.

So far it is not known if the film Deep Water will be released at some point and neither the reason why it was withdrawn from the line of premieres, however, in Show News we will have to remain on the lookout in case of a new update in this regard. and we will inform you.