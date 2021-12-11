The Rock’s best kept secret

It has been exactly 20 years since he first appeared on a movie screen, playing a villain who barely spoke in The Mummy Returns , the second part of the blockbuster that marked the highest moment in Brendan Fraser’s career and was also the debut of Rachel Weisz. In a good example of how things can change in Hollywood, today Dwayne Johnson, once known by his name as a WWF wrestler, the rock , occupies a privileged place in an industry in which there are fewer and fewer stars who with their presence can guarantee a box office success.

His path to becoming the absolute king of action cinema was not easy, and his success has been the result of a very well planned strategy. It is that while every time he got into a ring for a live combat he could only count on his physical prowess and his connection with the audience, for the cinema he had to rely on a team of people who would protect him so much in the negotiations with the studios like at the time the cameras rolled.

Although they did not know it until years later, they are distant cousins ​​on the part of the Samoan branch of the family.

In the same way that the daughter of Cubans Dany García has been in charge of leading her career, both when she was his wife and mother of his daughter, Simone, and when they agreed to an amicable divorce that did not include a separation as partners, there is a man who has been instrumental in making Johnson look so good in the most dangerous scenes. His name is Tanoai Reed and he is his body double, the one in charge of doing everything that could put the life of the superstar at risk and someone with whom he shares much more than hours and hours of filming.

Tanoai in an action scene DRAFTING / Other Sources

Born in Hawaii 47 years ago, Tanoai has a physical complexion very similar to that of Dwayne, who is 49, something that is due to a very simple reason: although they did not know each other personally until by pure chance they met on the set of the first film of Johnson as the protagonist, The scorpion king , in which the villain of The Mummy he had become the hero, they are distant cousins ​​on the part of the Samoan branch of the family.

That film was also Reed’s return to the sets after a long stint in his homeland after his debut as a stunt double on the unsuccessful Waterworld . The connection between the two was immediate and they became great friends. Since then and to the present, they have shared every movie.

With his wife and Simone, Johnson’s daughter DRAFTING / Other Sources

Months before filming begins, Dwayne gives her instructions on how to prepare for the film. If the star has to go on a diet, the same goes for Tanoai, and if the idea is to show off muscles, as he will in the great blockbuster that will premiere next year, Black adam , and in which he will be seen wearing a very tight suit, the two train with the same rigor and discipline.

Coinciding with the recent Netflix premiere of Red alert , in which Johnson shares the bill with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, the trade publication The Hollywood Reporter decided to award Reed with the title of Stuntman of the Year, something he has earned with his sweat. Without going any further in Red alert There is a moment when Johnson’s character crosses a bridge until an explosion blows him through the air as the structure collapses. The big star only shot for the first few moments, and then it was Tanoai who did the rest of the scene. But Dwayne never hid his existence, and there is no preview where he goes where his cousin is not present, something that with his 1.92 meters never goes unnoticed.

The two young actors DRAFTING / Other Sources

It is also that, over the years, each one has taken care of the other. When early in his career Johnson rolled Life at stake With a budget so low that there was no money to hire a body double, it was he who paid Tanoai’s salary out of his own pocket. And he, for his part, has risked his life in every movie so that Dwayne would not get hurt, something for which he paid a high price in Fast & furious 7 , when a piece of glass the size of a mobile phone was driven into his arm when he was thrown against a window with all his weight, which splintered in the wrong way, so he could have been killed if the glass had been stuck in his neck or back.

At the very least, Johnson values ​​every hit that has been taken for him. In an interview with the Hollywood publication, the superstar reflected on the 20 years they have been together: “When I met him, I had the feeling that we were going to share the next decades. It was as if suddenly I had found a lost brother who could well pass as my twin, “he said.