The rarest Netflix series and movies that triumph in other countries, but that almost nobody knows in Spain

We review some of the ‘rare’ trends of some countries in the Netflix top 10 with productions that triumph beyond our borders, but go unnoticed here.

One of the things that characterize Netflix is ​​the immense diversity it has in its catalog and how easy it is for some productions to succeed in one country, while not even the concierge knows them in another.

Many times it is due to the fact that they are local productions, with actors known in a certain country, but that nobody recognizes abroad.

Other times it is due to reruns of classic films that reach Netflix and that, for some reason, hit hard in some countries while in others they pass without pain or glory.

Today at Hobby Consolas we rely on the Netflix Top 10 site to review some rarities that triumph in other countries while in Spain are “relatively” unknown.

In order not to get out of hand, we are going to analyze one of the last weeks, and we will choose 4 films and 4 series.

STREET OF HUMANITY, 8 (FRANCE)

French humor is one of the greatest attractions of the French cinematographic machinery. Films like Dinner for Idiots, Untouchable or Welcome to the North are a good example of this.

Director Dany Boon, like other filmmakers around the world, has wanted to make use of the ravages of confinement from the coronavirus pandemic in a film.

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for entertainment consumption. See listing

Is about Calle de la Humanidad, 8, a comedy in which several families are confined to their building during the toughest months of the pandemic.

There, each individual will bring out the best and worst that can occur in a situation like the one we all went through more than a year ago.

CLAROSCURO (UNITED STATES)

Chiaroscuro It passed without pain or glory through the Netflix catalog when it was released, but it holds the pull in the United States.

Rebecca Hall directs Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok) in this movie about racism in the 1920s where black rights were non-existent in much of the North American country.

Thompson plays a mulatto woman posing as white in order to enjoy social status, even with her husband, a consummate racist.

A DIFFERENT DAUGHTER (ISRAEL)

Despite being a movie from 17 years ago, and quite ‘meh’, A different daughter it sneaked into the top 10 movies in Israel.

Katie Holmes plays the daughter of the President of the United States, a young woman who wants to have a normal student life, without the notable presence of the Secret Service at all hours.

If you are a lover of surprise and unexpected endings, here are some Netflix movies with script twists that you don’t see coming. Discover them

The government will agree to his request, however, it will sneak a young secret agent into its circle to “keep it under control.”

Of course, sometimes the remedy becomes part of the ‘problem’, and an idyllic romance will arise between the secret agent and his protégé, who does not know that he is watching over her.

FOLLOW ME THE ROLL (MEXICO)

The tandem of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston worked well for Netflix in Criminals at Sea, and Mexico continues to hit hard with Follow the roll, although he already has 10 years behind him.

This remake of Cactus Flower plays on the tricks of a prestigious plastic surgeon who pretends to be married so as not to get engaged.

When he finally finds someone he wants to have “something else” with, his trap explodes in his face, so he uses his assistant and his children to pretend that he is capable of divorcing “his wife” to show his love for her. new fad.

Now we go with some series that triumph beyond our borders.

NEW RICH, NEW POOR (COLOMBIA)

That telenovelas triumph in Latin American countries is no surprise (not a criticism, be careful), so what we find in the top 10 in Colombia does not surprise us.

New rich, new poor follow two men, a famed businessman and a lazy worker, who discover they were mistakenly traded at birth.

We investigated the Netflix catalog to compile some Netflix series with complicated endings that not everyone interprets and understands in the same way. Discover them

The series will see how the millionaire ends up in “poverty”, while the ragged and lazy becomes a millionaire.

If you are thinking about Between crooks, the game is running, you are not mistaken, although with notable differences.

THE HARTUNG CASE (DENMARK)

Denmark and Sweden are countries that They have a predilection for crime, especially those films and national series, such as The Bridge.

The Hartung case is one of the recent additions to the Netflix catalog. A young woman is found murdered in a park in Copenhagen, with a severed hand and a doll made of chestnuts on it.

An ambitious young detective and her new partner will be tasked with unraveling this mysterious murder.

THE AFFECTION OF THE KING (SOUTH KOREA)

The squid game triumphs all over the world, although it is already “deflating”. But, what triumphs in South Korea?

The answer, almost unanswerable, is The king’s affection, a period K-Drama centered around the Korean royal family.

After the murder of the crown prince, his twin sister will occupy the throne while trying to hide her identity.

ITAEWON CLASS (JAPAN)

Korean series are also triumphant in Japan, and Itaewon Class is a good example, and that is not a series of 2021.

A young ex-con and his friends will face their “great rival” on the streets of Seoul. His goal: to have a successful restaurant.

Itaewon Class had a slight flirtation in SpainAlthough if you are not a fan of Korean productions (before The Squid Game), you may not know it.

Naturally, beyond some rarities, productions such as Red alert They are common elements in all countries, and rare is the list in which a Netflix original hit (recent) does not appear.