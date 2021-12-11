THE PREMIERE OF WHAT’S NEW FROM STEVEN SPIELBERG

THE FILM PREMIERS IN AVAILABLE THEATER

THIS THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9

LOVE WITHOUT BARRIERS, directed by Steven Spielberg, celebrated its world premiere in New York City. The event was attended by director and producer Spielberg; cast of Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Brian d’Arcy James, Corey Stoll, Josh Andrés Rivera, Rita Moreno (executive producer) and Rachel Zegler; from screenwriter and executive producer Tony Kushner; from producers Kristie Macosko Krieger and Kevin McCollum; and choreographer Justin Peck.

The film is produced by Spielberg, Oscar®-nominated producer Kristie Macosko Krieger and Tony®-winning producer Kevin McCollum. LOVE WITHOUT BARRIERS is a film adaptation of the original 1957 Broadway musical, featuring a libretto by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and concept, direction, and choreography by Jerome Robbins.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 29: Ansel Elgort attends the New York premiere of West Side Story on November 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 29: Rachel Zegler attends the New York premiere of West Side Story on November 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

Hollywood Records will release the original soundtrack for the film LOVE WITHOUT BARRIERS in digital and Dolby Atmos formats on Friday, December 3, and the physical album will be available for purchase on Friday, December 10.

From 20th Century Studios, The Walt Disney Company will premiere LOVE WITHOUT BARRIERS in theaters in Latin America starting December 9, 2021.

