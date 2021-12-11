The power of sound well-being: music and 3 keys to acquiring healthy emotions

Music is for many a means to achieve, develop and sustain well-being

Today we will continue talking about music and emotions and their contribution to the development of well-being. We consider it valuable to be able to bring them closer some knowledge and suggestions in relation to musical stimulation and its potential to generate and regulate positive emotions. It is important to clarify that these possible suggestions do not replace a music therapy treatment which implies a treatment process, where therapeutic objectives aimed at the rehabilitation or stimulation of the different areas are established: cognitive, social, emotional, motor and / or communicational, in a treatment process that is developed and sustained through the therapist-patient relationship.

“Music is for many a means to achieve, develop and sustain well-being. Well-being is an essential component of health. For several years now, the focus has not only been on deficits but on strengths and the development of well-being. The more well-being is cultivated, there is less stress response and vice versa ”, says Agustina Santos, a music therapist for the INECO Music Therapy Team.

So cultivating positive emotions (joy, optimism, serenity) contributes to positive coping with difficult situations. Today it is known that music can activate the brain structures responsible for processing and regulating emotions. And it can not only generate and induce positive emotions, but also regulate unpleasant emotional states and reduce stress and anxiety, by promoting the relaxation response.

“According to research studies – where music that was not necessarily preferred by the participants was used to measure its impact on the cardiovascular and respiratory systems – it was observed that the emphasis of music and rhythmic phrases are” followed “consistently by variables physiological; In other words, the autonomous responses (respiratory rate, heart rate) were synchronized with the music ”, explains Jorgelina Benavidez, who together with Santos work in the area of ​​neurorehabilitation of adults with cognitive, motor, and language sequelae. , emotional and social due to various neurological conditions, as well as in the area of ​​mental health, from music therapy with a focus on neurosciences.

These results make us think about the potential of the musical stimulus to contribute to the deactivation of the automatic physical responses typical of stress and anxiety states. However,What music is recommended to achieve relaxation effects?

If you read the previous exercises, You will know that the most important thing is to listen and record which music is that relaxes you. But if we have to think broadly, a piece is more likely to have a relaxing effect if the speed of its rhythm is rather slow and steady, if the melody and harmony are predictable, if there is repetition. These main characteristics also seem to generate certain security to the brain.

Musical strategy for the cultivation of well-being

Here are 3 possible suggestions:

First suggestion

Other advice

A third proposal

The key is on repeat practice, even if they are brief moments. It is important to understand that there are no musical recipes and that the basis of music for the cultivation of well-being is to record individually , what is the music that promotes the relaxation response and knowing how to use it at the right time.

