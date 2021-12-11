The Mexican National Team predicts a great future for him, although they see it difficult for him to go to Qatar in 2022

The performance of the Cruz Azul forward called attention to the interior of the Tricolor, although as with other young elements, they do not want to rush their selection process

In the Mexican team they predict a great future for the young Cruz Azul forward, Santiago Gimenez, after his score and the football he showed in Wednesday’s game against Chile.

However, it is expected that the son of ‘Chaco’ Giménez will have to suffer longer to find a place in the tricolor.

“He is a player with many possibilities to grow, but from there to going to the World Cup. Taste, it’s very difficult, “he pointed out to ESPN Digital a fountain inside the Mexican team.

The reality is that Raúl Jiménez and Rogelio Funes Mori have practically a place won with El Tri in an eventual qualification of Mexico in the next World Cup.

And behind the two attackers, if the ‘Tata’ Martino decided to take another ‘9’, Henry Martín seems to have a ‘hand’ on Alan Pulido and obviously, on Santiago Gimenez.

In any case, ‘Chaquito’ Giménez would be vying for a place in the World Cup in Canada, the United States and Mexico, in 2026, with Eduardo ‘El Mudo’ Aguirre, center forward of the Mexican team and who comes from obtaining the bronze in the last Olympic Games of Tokyo with the Sub-23.

“Rather, ‘Santi’ is fighting for a place with ‘Mudo’ Aguirre and not with the majors, but first they have to be starters in their teams and show that they have the capacity to play in a high-performance team.”

In the recent collation of the Mexican team, with which both the Andean team and the tricolor closed 2021, several young people showed off their football on the plot of the Q2 Stadium.

Although most will still have to earn a place in the Mexican team, knowing that his call by Gerardo Martino was mainly due to the urgency of having to meet a friendly that had been agreed in advance.