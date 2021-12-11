The message that Eddy Reynoso addressed to Atlas after the defeat in the first leg against León

(Photo: Twitter / @ Atlaspuerta10)

The arrival of the Rojinegros del Atlas The grand finale of the Grita México Apertura 2021 is a great surprise for Mexican soccer fans. Among the personalities who have stood out for their love of the Guadalajara team is Eddy reynoso, who has attended the vast majority of the league matches they have played. The Canelo Team leader was present at the defeat of his team at the León Stadium, however, he issued a message of encouragement to face the return.

One day after Atlas fell by three goals to two against Club León for an agonizing goal by Ángel Mena, Eddy Reynoso spoke on his social networks to injecting hope into the fans. And it is worth mentioning that those of the Academy They have not managed to lift any trophies for 70 years, when they beat Chivas in the long tournament format corresponding to the 1950-51 season.

“On Sunday in Guadalajara, at the Jalisco Stadium, the Atlas will raise the cup because this team and this hobby have bigger hu * vos than a goal against. Come on, rojinegros, you are the boss in Guadalajara ”, he pronounced through his verified Twitter account on @CANELOTEAM.

Atlas is confident of the comeback of the final when they host León at the Jalisco Stadium (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

And it is that the Atlas failed to demonstrate the qualities that led them to be one of the strongest teams in the regular phase. One of the strongest points in Diego Cocca’s scheme was the wide control of the match even when the advantage over rivals was minimal. However, the fans present at the León Stadium did their job and favored the locals to get the comeback.

Atlas held on without giving up the counterattack and in 65 regained the advantage with an elegant goal from Furch. Colombian Julián Quiñones hampered the defense and Furch shot left-handed with everything in his favor.

When Cocca’s team was about to close the game, it failed at its strongest point: defense. In 78 the León regained the advantage by taking advantage of the error of the Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, the second in two games; Meneses shot, the ball bounced off the goalkeeper and Mena put it into the net for 2-2.

Atlas’s defense, the best in the championship, made water; Aldo Rocha knocked down Dávila in the area and caused a penalty that converted Mena, who reached six goals in the last four games.

