The innovative sleeping bag for treating “squashed eyes” syndrome associated with space travel

Caption, The space sacks help the fluids not stay in the head and move towards the feet.

Scientists have developed a high-tech sleeping bag that could prevent vision problems some astronauts experience while living in space.

In zero gravity, fluids float on the head and crush the eyeball over time.

This is one of the most risky problems for astronauts, and some experts are concerned that it could compromise missions to Mars.

The sacks have a technology that sucks fluid from head to toe.

The person responsible for its development is Benjamin Levine, a professor of internal medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and who seeks to have the device used on the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA documented vision problems in more than half of the astronauts serving on the ISS. Some became farsighted, had difficulty reading, and sometimes needed support from other members of the same crew to complete experimentation tasks.

“We don’t know how severe the effects could be on a longer flight, such as a two-year Mars operation,” said Professor Levine, who is also director of the Institute for Environmental and Exercise Medicine, a program at Southwestern Medical. Center in conjunction with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas.

Image source, David gresham Caption, Scientist Benjamin Levine, creator of the space sacks.

“It would be a major disaster if the astronauts had such a severe disability that they would not be able to see what they are doing, that would compromise the mission,” he added.

In 2005, astronaut John Phillips launched himself to the ISS with 20/20 vision and returned six months later with 20/100 vision. Others experience a less severe version of the condition.

On Earth, when a person gets out of bed, gravity causes fluids to flow into the body, something known as “discharge.” In space, however, low gravity allows nearly two liters of bodily fluids to accumulate in the head, putting pressure on the eyeball.

The situation in space can cause a disease called spaceflight-associated neuro-ocular syndrome (SANS), which causes progressive flattening of the back of the eye, inflammation of the optic nerve, and impaired vision.

How does the sleeping bag work?

Although on Earth the brain pressure of a person lying down is slightly higher than that of someone in space, when they stand up it softens, something that never happens with astronauts in zero gravity.

The sleeping bag, developed in conjunction with the outdoor gear manufacturer REI, fits around a person’s waist, and encloses the lower body in a solid frame.

Image source, POT Caption, Astronaut Serena Auñón checks her eyes on the International Space Station.

It is then that a suction device, which works on the same principle as a vacuum cleaner, creates a pressure difference that draws the liquid towards the feet. This prevents it from building up in the brain and creating damaging pressure on the eye.

Before this new technology is used routinely it is necessary to investigate the time that astronauts must spend with the sleeping bag.

“Does everyone need to do this or is it just people who are at risk of developing SANS? Do they need to do it as soon as they get to space, or can they wait and see if their vision changes?” Dr. Levine asked.

Despite these questions, the scientist was optimistic that SANS will not be a health risk when NASA begins expeditions to Mars.

How did they test the technology?

Twelve cancer survivors helped clarify the causes of this condition. The volunteers who participated in the study had ports in their heads to receive chemotherapy and allowed experts to measure their brain pressure while flying in parabolic trips that simulate zero gravity for several seconds.

In this way, the scientists took measurements while lying down, with or without the sleeping bag. The researchers found that while just three days into lying down they had pressure that slightly altered the shape of the eyeball, no such change occurred when suction technology was used.

Sack technology could also help improve a condition called atrial fibrillation caused by microgravity, which causes the heart to shrink in space, thus beating irregularly.

The work has been reviewed by the magazine JAMA Ophthalmology.