The innovative sleeping bag for treating “squashed eyes” syndrome associated with space travel

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

One person tries a space sleeping bag
Caption,

The space sacks help the fluids not stay in the head and move towards the feet.

Scientists have developed a high-tech sleeping bag that could prevent vision problems some astronauts experience while living in space.

In zero gravity, fluids float on the head and crush the eyeball over time.

This is one of the most risky problems for astronauts, and some experts are concerned that it could compromise missions to Mars.

The sacks have a technology that sucks fluid from head to toe.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker