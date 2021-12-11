“The important thing was to support Max and the suction was perfect”

Hamilton and Verstappen sentence the F1 championship this weekend by Star + subscribe here

The Mexican pilot Checo Pérez celebrated the pole that he achieved Max verstappen for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a strategy he said was “perfect” for Red bull, since the one from the Netherlands fights for the world championship.

After classification Checo Pérez finished in fourth place, a place that will put him to fight directly with Lando Norris.

Checo Pérez will start fourth at the Yas Marina circuit. Getty

“We have a lot of race ahead of us. The main thing was to support Max in Q3 to have a good day and the suction was perfect ”, he said Checo Pérez.

In the same way, Checo Pérez was forceful when mentioning that the important thing will be to overcome Norris from the beginning, who remained with the third position-

Now to think about tomorrow. I lost a bit in Q3 with Norris and I went over the curve, I hope to overcome tomorrow at the start ”, he finished in words for Star +.