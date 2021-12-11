The image of the reunion of Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger after a year without seeing each other due to the pandemic

Social distancing is something that has affected us all and has alienated us from our loved ones for a long time in these times of pandemic in which we live. Obviously these restrictions they affected everyone and, oddly enough, even Rocky himself, Sylvester Stallone, or Terminator, Arnold schwarzenegger, they have had to comply with these regulations to avoid the virus.

But, after more than a year with the restrictions, it seems that pre-pandemic life is returning and Stallone has seized the opportunity. The actor has been able to once again enjoy the company of his good friend Arnold schwarzenegger. Those who were rivals at the box office in the cinema of the 80s could not have a better relationship, supporting each other in the promotions of their movies, or embarking on the project ‘Los Mercenarios’.

And the actor who was Rambo has surprised his fans with this photo that he has uploaded with Terminator, accompanied by the following message: “The first time I see Arnold! in more than a year! And to the band … “

It seems that, at last, the two actors have been able to get together again and enjoy some quiet time with friends, something that they have not been able to do for a long time.

Stallone’s Incredible Workout

Sylvester Stallone was recently meeting 75 years, but this is no excuse for not being in shape and the actor who was Rambo has shared these images in which his spectacular state of form.

Despite being involved in the new movie ‘The Suicide Squad‘, in which he will play King Shark, or be working on a reissued version of’ Rocky IV ‘that will be called’Rocky vs. Drago – The Ultimate Director’s Cut‘, this has not taken time to continue working his body. It seems that age is not an excuse for the Italian colt.

