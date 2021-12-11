The head of the US company that laid off 900 employees in a group video call takes “time off”

Vishal Garg, CEO of US digital mortgage lender Better.com – which laid off 900 employees in a group video call last week – has taken “some time off,” Vice magazine reports, citing an internal email. sent this Friday and to which you have had access.



“Vishal will take time off with immediate effect,” explains the text signed by the board of directors. “During that interim period, Kevin Ryan, as CFO, will manage the day-to-day decisions of the company and report to the Board,” he adds.

“It is not allowed to fail twice”

Likewise, the ‘e-mail’ details that an independent external company was hired to carry out a “cultural and leadership evaluation”, whose recommendations will be taken into account when building a “positive and sustainable culture at Better.com ” long-term.

“We have a lot of work to do and we hope that everyone can re-focus on our customers and support each other, to continue building a great company of which we can be proud, “he concludes.

Garg’s group video call made its way onto social media and received numerous criticisms. In addition, in a later message he made statements in an even more blunt tone: “It is not allowed to fail twice. It will not be acceptable not to meet the deadlines,” he said.

Postpones its debut on the stock market

In a forum of social media companies, the Better.com CEO said it was the fault of the laid off employees, claiming without proof that “at least 250 of the laid off people worked an average of two hours a day while registering more than eight hours in the payroll system, “with which, he said, they” robbed “customers and the company.

After these comments, many former workers they said that they were offended. Even three of the best employees of the company resigned as a result of the layoffs. For his part, Garg apologized to staff and acknowledged that he “did not show the right amount of respect and appreciation for the people affected and their contributions to Better.”

The company had been preparing to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company after receiving a $ 750 million injection from Aurora Acquisition and SoftBank, but decided to delay its plans as controversy broke out.

