The FULL soundtrack of ‘Don’t Look Up’, the new Netflix movie by Ariana Grande

Adam McKay to return to the big screen with political satire ‘Don’t look up‘where it will feature performances by Leonardo DiCarpio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, and Ariana Grande. In addition to acting in the film, the “pov” interpreter is part of soundtrack, so we share all the songs you will hear in the footage.

Since the trailer was released, many people were excited to see all these celebrities gathered on screen, but what is the movie about? The film follows two low-level astronomers, Kate Dibiasky and Dr. Randall Mindy, who “embark on a press tour to warn humanity of an asteroid approaching Earth and could destroy it,” according to the synopsis of ‘Deadline’.

From December 10th ‘Don’t Look Up’ will be available in a certain number of cinemas, however, the performance of Ariana Grande, Leonardo DiCarpio and Jennifer Lawrence will be available from December 24th in the Netflix catalog. .

Complete soundtrack of ‘Don’t Look Up’

Although the soundtrack of the film has the original song “Just Look Up” by Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi, who will play powerful pop couple Riley Bina and DJ Chello, the soundtrack also features songs by composer Nicholas Britell.

The composer was behind the production of the band produced, composed the score and co-wrote the song “Just Look Up”, as well as “Second Nature”, an unreleased single by Bon Iver. On the film’s score, Nicholas Britell said it “runs the gamut, from big band jazz to deep and heartfelt orchestral music.”

Next, we present you the songs that belong to the soundtrack from ‘Don’t look up‘:

Just Look Up – Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi Discovery – Nicholas Britell Ephemeris – Nicholas Britell On Hold – Nicholas Britell The Call – Nicholas Britell C-5 Galaxy – Nicholas Britell Don’t Look Up – Main Title Theme – Nicholas Britell BASH Corporate Ident – “Liif” – Nicholas Britell Hyperobject Approaches – Nicholas Britell My Boyfriend Broke Up With Me – Nicholas Britell The Arrest – Nicholas Britell It’s A Strange Glorious World – Nicholas Britell The Launch – Nicholas Britell The BASH Presentation – Nicholas Britell Kate Goes Home – Nicholas Britell FEMA-BASH Commercial – Nicholas Britell Arrival At The Hangar – Nicholas Britell There Is A Comet – Nicholas Britell The Comet Appears – Nicholas Britell The Prayer For Stuff – Nicholas Britell The BASH Launch – Nicholas Britell Twenty-Four Drones Is Enough – Nicholas Britell It All Comes Down To This – Nicholas Britell Thanksgiving (Overture To Logic And Knowledge) – Nicholas Britell The End? – Nicholas Britell Memento Mori – Nicholas Britell Don’t Look Up – End Credits Suite – Nicholas Britell Logic Waltz In B Major (Bonus Track) – Nicholas Britell Don’t Look Up – Main Title Suite (Bonus Track) – Nicholas Britell Ode To Science (Bonus Track) – Nicholas Britell Second Nature – Bon Iver

In this LINK you can listen to it on Spotify.