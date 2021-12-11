The Five Most Viral TikTok Songs of 2021

In this application (TikTok) there is endless content. The number of videos that circulate in that space and of all the themes: memes, tips, stories, ads, viral dances, music and more.

Here, we leave you five songs that have been present on the famous platform and that have gone viralIn addition, they could be added to the playlist.

Charles Strouse / Martin Charnin – It’s the hard knock like

The song is from a 1977 musical called ‘Annie’. The song is sung by a group of orphans to make visible the difficulties that children have to face in an orphanage. The song was a hit that even American rapper Jay-Z used as a sample for his song, “Hard knock life.” Now, TikTok has brought it back for users to use for memes of surreal situations.

Katy Perry ft Snoop Dogg – California Gurls

9 years later it returns to our ears and cell phone screens through TikTok. The song, which was a hit worldwide at the time, is now used by users on TikTok to present their favorite person with a fun little dance.

Monsieur Periné ft Vicente García – Our Song

Lately, this song has returned to our ears thanks to a viral dance on TikTok. The theme of the Colombian group Monsieur Periné together with Vicente García was released in 2015 on the album ‘Caja de Música’. 6 years later, he returns in a very funny way with a very picturesque dance.

Aitana ft Zzoilo – Mon amour

And how can this great song by Aitana with Zzoilo not sound to you? A song that was very well received on the playlists and played on all radio stations. It was not going to be less on TikTok, the topic became viral thanks to the creativity of people in inventing a dance for the occasion. Even Aitana joined the trend.

La Factoria – I will die

And this song by La Factoria was a hit from 2006. Now, in the middle of 2021, TikTok makes it viral as a meme. Users have used this song to present a fictitious situation that their partner is unfaithful to them.

