The Faculty of Medicine opens 600 spaces for Selective Semester uach university spaces for students – El Heraldo de Chihuahua

Dr. Luis Carlos Hinojos Gallardo, director of the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, reported that in order to help students affected by the previous model, 600 spaces were opened in the unit for the selective semester of January-June 2022.

In total there are 400 places available for Midwifery Surgeon, 50 places in Biomedical Engineer, 50 places Bachelor of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation and 100 places of Bachelor of Public Health.

He indicated that if the student chose to enter the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and is from the group of students who did not benefit from the educational program assignment process on November 23, they can register to be considered according to the highest score to enter the Selective Semester.

The Selective Semester is part of the admission process to the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, in which during one semester the applicant must take specific subjects of the career that will allow them to acquire basic knowledge that, if accepted in the first semester, will be useful for their performance.

To enter it is necessary to express your interest in participating in the selection process of the Selective Semester next January 2022 in the application inscriptions.uach.mx. The platform will be enabled from 12:00 noon on Monday, November 29 to December 3 of the present.

It is important to specify that, for this selective semester, those who obtain the highest score will be considered, both those who did not remain after the change in the educational model, as well as those who took a record for the first time or decided to record for the second time to improve their score in the entrance exam scheduled for next December 10; all according to the installed capacity in the Faculty described below:

• Selective Semester for Midwifery Surgeon 400 places

• Selective Semester for Biomedical Engineer 50 places

• Selective Semester for Bachelor of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation 50 places

• Selective for Bachelor of Public Health 100 places

The results of the selection to enter the selective semester will be announced on December 17 from 3:00 pm, the date on which the admission results of the rest of the educational programs of the University will be published. If accepted, in said publication you will find the necessary information regarding the registration process.

Any questions in this regard, you can contact the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences by calling 614-4391500 at extension 3594, by email at semesterreselectivo@uach.mx or by going to the facilities in person.