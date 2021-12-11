The experiments of two identical twins to test whether a vegan diet is healthier than eating meat and dairy

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Vegetables

Image source, Getty Images

Caption,

There is no one perfect diet for everyone. Ideally, it should be balanced and diverse.

For the last 10 years the twins Hugo and Ross Turner have been dedicated to adventure sports.

“A big part of our job is to prepare the body. Since we are identical twins, we can compare different strategies or regimens and understand what works best for us,” says Hugo.

It was with this idea in mind that the brothers decided experiment with what type of diet is best Or worse for them: not consuming food of animal origin would make a difference in performance?

The twins have even participated in several studies carried out by a team of experts from the Department of Gemini Research at King’s College London, UK.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker