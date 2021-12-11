The English press described the expulsion of Raúl Jiménez as ‘ridiculous’

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.12.2021 12:17:32





The expulsion of Raúl Jiménez in the first half of the game between Manchester City and Wolverhampton, corresponding to Matchday 16 of the Premier League, after receiving a double yellow carda, was considered “ridiculous” by the English press.

Media like Daily Star, The Guardian, Daily Mirror and Daily Mail they dedicated some lines to the expulsion of the Mexican striker before concluding the first part of the match that ended up winning 1-0 the pupils of Pep Guardiola.

“It is a beautiful victory, since there was a curious contest in which there were head crashes, a ridiculous expulsion of Raúl Jimenez and, until the intervention of Sterling, the Wolves threatened to escape with a point in spite of the mountain of occasions created by the champions “, detailed ‘The Guardian ‘ in a note posted on their website.

For his part, ‘Daily Mirror’ questioned the decision of the central referee at the time of sending the ‘Mexican Wolf’ to the locker room. “City struggled to create opportunities in the first half, but the game changed after Jiménez was sent off in very rare circumstances at the end of the first period, “he published.

“Raúl Jiménez was beaten by a ‘totally crazy’ red card after a disconcerting decision against Man City “, was what the famous newspaper shared ‘Daily Star’ on the expulsion of the Mexican national team.

“Ace of Wolves, Raul Jimenez, was recriminated by the fans after he was sent off for two yellow cards in less than a minute this Saturday in the Premier League game against Manchester City, “he added.

Inasmuch as this is how the ‘Daily Express‘to what happened in the Etihad Stadium before the duel went into halftime: “Raúl JIménez left his manager, Bruno Lage, with a terrified face when he was quickly sent off against Manchester City. Whistler Jon Moss showed Jiménez two yellow cards in added minutes of the first half ”.