The DirectX 12 API is now capable of supporting H264 and H265 encoding

Microsoft announced today the encoding of video formats H264 and H265 via its DirectX 12 API. This means that you can now take advantage of the GPU acceleration of many video applications, as well as video decoding, video processing and motion estimation.

Regarding the software level, the developers they will only have to implement the video encoding acceleration in the API, and not depending on the brand of the GPU in question (AMD, Intel or Nvidia), although for now this integration is only available for the last two brands mentioned. In the case of AMD support will not arrive until the second quarter of next year (Q2 2022) and will be supported from Radeon RX 5000 series and AMD Ryzen 2000 APUs.

In the case of Intel Enter the Ice Lake, Tiger Lake and Alder Lake iGPUs (early 2022), while in the case of Nvidia All forward GeForce GTX 10, forward GeForce RTX 20, and Nvidia Quadro RTX and Nvidia RTX professional GPUs will benefit.