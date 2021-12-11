The club that would ruin the entire transfer market for Chivas

Ricardo Peláez and Chivas could see how Tigres win the signing of Sebastián Córdova.

December 10, 2021 · 17:48 hs

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara They traveled to Barra de Navidad to start the strong stage of the preseason for the start of the Clausura 2022 tournament, and they did it practically with the entire squad as transferable, according to the words of Ricardo Peláez.

The sports director of Chivas did not deny the possible departure of Alexis vega to Tigers, which would give him some liquidity to undertake other signings, however, everything could take an unexpected turn, and the same Tigers could ruin the plans Ricardo Peláez and the directive of Chivas.

In an interview for TUDN, the president of the felines, Mauricio Culebro, confirmed that Sebastian Cordova, main objective of Chivas in the transfer market, it would be in the interest of Tigers due to its quality, in addition to putting the advantage that Miguel Herrera, technician of Tigers, already directed it before in America, something that would be attractive to Cordova.

The movements that Tigres would prevent Chivas from making

Faced with this scenario, Chivas could be left without the signing of Cordova, plus this could throw the pass off Alexis vega to Tigers, which in turn, would subtract from Chivas the possibility of investing in other reinforcements, within which players such as Santiago Giménez or Roberto Alvarado.