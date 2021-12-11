The claim of a team from the MX Expansion League to Club América

Apparently, the Eagles of America they were left with a pending account that, logically, sooner or later, if so, they will have to pay. But luckily for the coffers of the institution cream blue, It is not an economic question, but rather, of word. It is an alleged commitment that he made with the coyotes, set of Expansion League MX, regarding a friendly promise to be disputed in Tlaxcala.

Everything would have started with the exhibition match that took place on November 12 at the premises of Coapa, moment in the calendar in which the team of Santiago Solari, had a pause in the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX and in the Concacaf Champions League, by date FIFA.

That day when the Eagles of America who, by the way, were preparing for the quarterfinals of the Big party of the first division competition, they were left with the victory by 2 to 0 thanks to an own goal and a goal of Luis Gutierrez. The result was anecdotal in every way. First because of the context, because the mind of the Indiecito I was in the League and second, because for the coyotes the important thing would come later with the supposed agreement to receive the visit in Tlaxcala.

This was recalled by the social network account Twitter of the cast in question: “Occasion Notice: Hello, Club America. Namás I come to remind you that, you have to play in the Tlahuicole, When I visit Coapa You told me “I want to take some basket tacos in your land” and well: The time is NOW, let’s set a date! Tlaxcala It is Unique “.

In that sense, if the opportunity for the required friendly crossing actually presents itself, it could be given as of December 26 (since the footballers of the main squad of the Millonets will have vacations until that day from Sunday 12 of the same month), under the framework of the pre-season preparation for the Liga MX 2022 Clausura Tournament.