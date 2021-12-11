The Chinese giant defaults on a crucial debt payment and enters a historic “default”, according to the Fitch agency

Evergrande is currently building a new stadium for its football team, Guangzhou FC

The Chinese giant Evergrande, the world’s most indebted real estate company, went into default, according to the rating agency Fitch Ratings.

The firm, whose financial obligations exceed US $ 300,000 million, did not pay part of its debt this week after the expiration of a one-month grace period, entering “default” for the first time in history.

Neither the company nor the Chinese regime have confirmed that Evergrande has defaulted on its debts, although the company said last Friday there were “no guarantees” that it would be able to meet its debt payments as it entered a restructuring process.

Fitch assured that it has tried to contact Evergrande to confirm if it has made those payments but that it has not received a response, so it decided that the giant did not meet its financial obligations.

The rating downgrade, which is technically known as a “restricted default” it also affects two of its subsidiaries, one of which acted as collateral for the bonds it had to pay.

According to Fitch, this situation marks the first official default on Evergrande’s debt abroad.

The rights of Evergrande’s shareholders and creditors will be “fully respected” based on their legal seniority, China’s central bank governor Yi Gang announced on Thursday.

The authority noted that Evergrande’s problems are a “market incident” and that they will face with adherence to the “rules of the law and the market”, reported the local press.

Failure to meet the $ 82.5 million debt deadline due this week has put it at risk of becoming China’s largest delinquent company, amid investor expectations of an organized restructuring of Debt.

