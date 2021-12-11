The British press described the expulsion of Raúl Jiménez as “ridiculous”

The double yellow that the Mexican received in the duel against Manchester City was not well received by the media on the British island

The British press reacted and described the expulsion that Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton’s Mexican forward, received on his visit to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City in the Premier League.

The British press reacted and described Raúl Jiménez’s expulsion as “ridiculous”. Getty Images

Diaries like Daily Mail, The Guardian, Daily Mirror or the Daily star they echoed the red card of the Wolves striker, who left his team at a numerical disadvantage, a situation that influenced their defeat at the hands of the Citizens.

“The forward and talisman, Raúl Jiménez, was sent off after receiving a yellow and a red card 31 seconds apart … The Mexican delayed his departure from the field and threw his head protection onto the grass“, He said Daily Mail.

“Raheem Sterling scored 100 gules in the Premier League from the penalty spot … The victory came after a head clash and a ridiculous sending-off for Raúl Jiménez”, He quoted The Guardian in its web edition.

“Raúl JIménez left his manager, Bruno Lage, with a terrified face when he received a quick expulsion against Manchester City. Whistler Jon Moss showed Jiménez two yellow cards in the added minutes of the first half, “he said. Daily express.

“City struggled to create opportunities in the first half, but the game changed after Jiménez was sent off in very rare circumstances at the end of the first period,” said the Daily Mirror.

“Raúl Jiménez was hit by a ‘totally crazy’ red card after a puzzling decision against Man City”, Quoted Daily Star in one of its texts.

Said newspaper explained that “Wolves ace, Raúl Jiménez, was reprimanded by fans after he was sent off for two yellow cards in less than a minute this Saturday in the Premier League match against Manchester City.”

Finally, the Wolverhampton newspaper, Express & Star, shared a video of the Wolves fans where they explained that “Raúl cost us the game”.