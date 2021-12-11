The books that inspire Ridley Scott

At eighty-three, Sir Ridley Scott is in fine form. The author of masterpieces such as Blade runner or Gladiator , from pop culture icons such as Alien or Thelma & Louise; from a spy movie as accomplished as Network of lies and a Provencal fable as delicious as A good year -Also from some fiasco like Prometheus – It has just released two new top-level films, which have practically overlapped this last quarter of 2021 on our billboards: The last duel Y The Gucci house .

Although profoundly different, the two have in common, apart from the director, at least two things. The first is the totemic role of Adam Driver, that towering ex-marine who combines the expression of stunned with that of intrigue, and despite this he gives off a certain air of innocence that makes him close. The second, that both are based on books, on non-fiction proposals.

‘The last duel’ raises a case of sexual violence in the Middle Ages that ends up before the courts and in a fight to the death

The last duel , set at the end of the 14th century, centers on the rivalry between the knight Jean de Carrouges (a not entirely credible Matt Damon, Bourne weighs a lot) and the squire Jacques Le Gris (Driver), over personal and land-possession issues. A rivalry that reaches its climax when Marguerite (Jodie Comer), the former’s wife, accuses the latter of rape, and the husband brings the accusation before the Parliament of Paris, which decrees that both must face each other in a fight to the death.

The narrative structure is that of Rashomon by Kurosawa or The Merry Boys of Atzavara by Manuel Vázquez Montalbán: we access the plot through the different versions of its protagonists.

Cover of the Spanish edition of ´The last duel´ PENTHOUSE OF BOOKS

For The last duel Scott and his writers – including Matt Damon himself and his longtime accomplice Ben Affleck, who also appears; both were the ones who started moving the project – they have been based on the eponymous book by Eric Jager, professor of Medieval Literature at the University of Los Angeles.

Jager found this true story in the Chronicles by Jean Froissart, and he spent a great deal of time rummaging through archives in Paris and Normandy and handling six-hundred-year-old court records to develop it.

His is a text straddling narrative history and legal thriller , which raises numerous unknowns raised at the time of the event and after the trial: who told the truth, who lied, what were the reasons that led the three central characters to act as they did …

Appeared in 2004, it was published here this year by Ático de los Libros, a label with a special sensitivity for medieval history.

The British filmmaker’s version, which was advised on the set by Jager, comes at a critical moment for the subject at hand. Historians are studying in depth sexual violence during the Middle Ages, as reported last day 3 the book supplement of Le Monde, which collected news such as Crimes sexuels et société à la fin de l’ancien régime by Enora Peronneau Saint-Jalmes.

In the vein of Jager’s book and Scott’s film, this historian documents that although the French society of the late Middle Ages was undoubtedly patriarchal and misogynistic, and abuse of women was frequent, resistance mechanisms were also established for the abused , and rape was classified as a crime that was denounced by those attacked as the filmic Marguerite. And that carried severe penalties – often death – for the guilty.

Faced with the austerity and intellectualism of ‘The Last Duel’, ‘La casa Gucci’ is an unleashed and highly entertaining melodrama

Faced with the austerity and intellectualism of The last duel , The Gucci house is an unleashed and highly entertaining melodrama with a baroque air, about family rivalries within the Italian firm during the eighties, which led to the assassination of CEO Maurizio Gucci.

It has a festival of great performances – the aforementioned Driver, Lady Gaga, Jeremy Irons and, especially, a huge Al Pacino who in all his appearances feeds his fellow planets.

Adam Driver, Jack Huston, Al Pacino, Lady Gaga, Ridley Scott, Giannina Facio (Scott’s wife and co-producer of his films), Jeremy Irons and Jared Leto at the ‘Gucci House’ Premiere in New York, November 2021. REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz

It is based on the book The Gucci house. A sensational tale of murder, madness, glamor and greed , by Sara Gay Forden, an American journalist who covered Milanese fashion for fifteen years and later the trial of Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio’s wife, and the battle to purchase the company, which marks a milestone in the history of the luxury industry Italian.

In her research, the author interviewed more than 100 people close to the company and the family.

Cover of ´the spanish edition of ´La casa Gucci CAMELOT EDITIONS

“I wrote it as a novel but it is based on real events. The challenge was trying to mix all these different points of view into a single narrative and understand where the truth was,” he said.

Released in 2000, Sara Gay Forden, who currently works in Washington for Bloomberg News, has republished it with an updated epilogue. In Spain it is published by the Asturian label Camelot, specialized in celebrity biographies.

With both books, the most recent cinema of the great Ridley Scott has taken literary inspiration very well.