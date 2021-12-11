Ten memorable series left in 2021, the year of the thousand streaming platforms

Streaming is no longer a stranger to anyone. It has long been embedded in the DNA of home entertainment and, with Netflix as its flag, it has set the course for the way Uruguayans consume television. However, 2021 came with news. For starters, it was the year that Disney +, which arrived in Uruguay in mid-November 2020, established itself in the heads and wallets of consumers. He hit hard and was noticed. On the other hand, it was also the year that HBO Max and its highly recommended offer was made available, while Star +, the adult platform of the Mickey Mouse company, also “dropped” with the entire old Fox catalog. To these platforms are added the options of Paramount + and Europa +, both arrivals in the course of these 365 days, and Cinemateca +, the service with which the Bartolomé Miter institution first sought to alleviate the pandemic, and then kept it as the fourth room. Finally, this week CineUy was available, a platform that promotes Uruguayan cinema by streaming.

Thus, the supply in Uruguay was atomized exponentially. Today there are dozens of “ports” in which to dock when looking for a series, and in that great banquet there are star dishes that stood out above the rest. Here is a selection of 10 series that, for the team of Lights, marked the year that is ending.

It’s a sin

(HBO Max)

It’s a sin

It was mentioned in the introduction: one of the milestones of the year was the arrival of HBO Max to Latin American territory. The platform succeeded HBO GO, improved the technical problems it had and also added a catalog that expands week by week and is among the best that can be found today in streaming. In addition to its “flagship” products –the Harry Potter saga or the chain’s classic series–, this landing also marked the possibility of seeing in Uruguay some series with lower profiles that previously had no distribution. One of them was the English It’s a sin, which narrates in five episodes the AIDS crisis in the United Kingdom. As funny as it is overwhelmingly tragic, this Channel 4 original production follows a group of gay friends who, in a London shaken by a mysterious virus that devastates members of the LGBT community, seek their destiny, love and, above all, unbridled fun. An excellent production that hits hard, that paints the 80s in the English capital in a fabulous way and that leaves a huge lump in the throat that remains for days.

Mare of Easttown

(HBO Max)

Mare of Easttown

Even with the precedent of Mildred Pierce, no one could have guessed that after 2021, when choosing the best roles of Kate Winslet we would mention a television series. But the truth is that Mare Sheehan can no longer be ignored from the file of this great English actress. Mare of Easttown it was a huge HBO hit which was based on an intricate police story with tinges of “small town, big hell”, a lot of plot twists that left viewers on the edge of the seat and, above all, by the monumental interpretation that Winslet made of this divorced detective, moody, motherly, dangerous, seductive and full of shadows. And that, on top of that, he left phrases to frame, like this one: “Doing something great is overrated. Because then people expect that of you all the time. What they don’t know is that, in reality, you are as broken as they are. “

Squats

(Netflix)

Squats

It may sound paradoxical, but one of the series from 2021 is actually one from 2000. After being for 20 years a kind of icon of Argentine television that could hardly be seen in mediocre quality on YouTube, the first great success by Bruno Stagnaro –one of the main names in cinema and television on the neighboring shore– appeared on Netflix with a remastered image and new music by the band from La Plata, He Killed a Motorized Police. On horseback of this renewed combo, Squats proved that it is one of the best productions in the history of Argentine television, conquered a new audience, recovered the essence of its great characters and confirmed that the story of these four twenty-somethings homeless but united by friendship, misery and context can work –and move– at any time.

Succession

(HBO Max)

Hbo

Succession

This Sunday the last episode of the third season of one of the best series of recent years will be released, but it is not necessary to see it to be clear that with its return to television Succession it was once again one of the most outstanding productions of 2021. After an overwhelming second installment and a year and a half of hiatus, the internal disputes of the Roy clan were polarized in the blocks of Logan, the patriarch, and Kendall, the challenging son. With some of the most forceful, commented and sensational scenes of the entire series, this new season plunged the leaders of Waystar Royco into a civil war that exposed their miseries, their shortcomings, the strange concept of family that its members have, and that will work as a watershed for what is to come. Succession it is, at this point, inescapable.

Get Back / McCartney 3,2,1

(Disney + / Star +)

Get back

One of the documentary series of the year was filmed more than half a century ago. During those decades, the portrait of that process of recording the album Let it be The Beatles’ film was marked by the film of the same name as a bleak, friction-filled and even boring stage. Filmmaker Peter Jackson took the original materials with the consent of the two still-living members of the band, and the widows of the other two, and developed an extensive miniseries – they are three chapters, but exceed two hours each – that one never wants it to end. The revamped images illustrate in a more complete, fun and genuine way the creative process of the Liverpool quartet, with its moments of fun, its fights and its worries. And it portrays the moment when lightning strikes and inspiration makes classics come to life before our eyes. In this sense, a good complement to this rediscovery of the stage of the Let it be is the series McCartney 3,2,1, in which the exbeatle reviews his career and breaks down his most famous songs together with music producer Rick Rubin, who stands from the place of the fan and the sound expert to travel to the heart of the works of the hand of its author, in an endearing review of the life of a pop music icon.

The White Lotus

(HBO Max)

The White Lotus

One week vacation at an all-inclusive resort in Hawaii. What can go wrong? The series is presented as an enigma in which the murderer hidden in an exclusive hotel on a tropical island must be discovered, but it quickly turns into a spiral of despair and class relations. Mike White, its screenwriter and director, created a social satire around the power dynamics of the wealthy and the means by which they seek to maintain their privileges to “win the game of life.” Reserving a room turns the White Lotus into a commercial transaction that you can buy what he defines as a “tropical kabuki”, a game of masks where everyone is expendable except the guests and their credit cards. The characters, with all their nuances, are responsible for making the viewer stay until the last moment in an illusion that is located in paradise, but it could not be more earthly.

Montevideo Metro

(TNU, TV City, Youtube)

Montevideo Metro

The Uruguayan series appear in a dropper, but fortunately in recent years several valuable projects have come to the screen to rescue. Set in an absurd version of Montevideo that has had a subway system for 25 years, this sitcom, posed as an institutional mockumentary commissioned by the company that manages the system, developed throughout its 16 episodes a full funny story of hilarious characters, wacky situations and a world with an aesthetic as decadent as it is believable. Although it is worth imagining Montevideo with trains traveling through its main avenues, lor better of this fiction is to see the Uruguayan vices and those of the business world taken to the extreme to give as fruits to absurd problems and even more delusional responses.

Loki

(Disney +)

Loki

Postponed by the pandemic, this year the Marvel empire finally landed on streaming. Although there was already an experience in Netflix, this time the series had a bigger budget, a genuine connection with what happens in the movies – something that the Netflix series never had – and the presence of the actors of those films, which they have in these productions the possibility of playing with more terrain than on the big screen. While there were other memorable series, such as Wandavision, the most prominent of the Marvel combo was Loki, who on the back of the charisma of British actor Tom Hiddleston, turned the villain into the lovable protagonist of an adventure through time and space. The chemistry between Hiddleston and his partner Sophia Di Martino, the quirky, retro-futuristic tone of the show’s world, a memorable supporting role for Owen Wilson, and just the right mix of fun, conflict and action, made it one of the best entertainments of the year. , and one that – for those who have been closely following Marvel’s interconnected narrative – will be key to what happens on all screens where the masked dominate.

Secrets of a marriage

(HBO Max)

Secrets of a marriage

When does love die? This five-part miniseries created by Hagai Levi is a heartfelt and insightful account of a couple who stop loving each other. Thus, simply, as happens in most romantic relationships, love disappears and the space it occupied begins to fill with daily life. Levi’s production, starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, is a contemporary and emotionally destructive take on the 1973 Ingmar Bergman classic. At what point is there no turning back? It is up to the viewer. Each chapter revisits love, passion, hatred, monogamy, divorce, infidelity, the roles of motherhood and fatherhood; from a current and close perspective. Secrets of a marriage it is a reflection on contemporary ties, closures and attempts to put the pieces of a relationship together, in order to build something new. Fiction builds its foundations on an infallible story and raw and powerful interpretations, with the prominence of the silences of a void full of thoughts.