Teacher subscribed to OnlyFans from his former high school student

Richelle knupper, a model and influencer from California, went viral after revealing an uncomfortable situation she was experiencing: her high school teacher subscribed to his account OnlyFans.

In a video uploaded to her TikTok account, the 22-year-old said she felt “very uncomfortable” when her teacher paid to view the adult content offered on OnlyFans.

Knupper expressed that the situation was very unpleasant because the teacher had taught her when she was a minor and she felt even more uncomfortable when the subject sent her a message that she described as inappropriate.

“This makes me very uncomfortable. After a former high school teacher subscribed to my Only Fans and told me, he always knew you were special. “ confessed.

Despite the annoying facts, Richelle Knupper decided not to reveal the identity of the teacher in order “not to cause problems.”

Richelle’s case generated controversy on social networks between people who called the teacher a pervert and those who argue that Knupper cannot complain because she offers that kind of content.