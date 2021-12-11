Teacher subscribed to OnlyFans from his former high school student

Richelle knupper, a model and influencer from California, went viral after revealing an uncomfortable situation she was experiencing: her high school teacher subscribed to his account OnlyFans.

In a video uploaded to her TikTok account, the 22-year-old said she felt “very uncomfortable” when her teacher paid to view the adult content offered on OnlyFans.

Knupper expressed that the situation was very unpleasant because the teacher had taught her when she was a minor and she felt even more uncomfortable when the subject sent her a message that she described as inappropriate.

Graduated from the Communication and Journalism career at the Faculty of Higher Studies Aragón, UNAM. amendoza@lanoticia.com More from Aldo Mendoza

