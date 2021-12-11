Sylvester Stallone’s mobster series

The 20 best movies about gangsters and gangsters

This world – the one we thought was ours – actually belongs to Taylor Sheridan. We are simply allowed to live in it. The creative minds behind Yellowstone Y The Chief of Kingstownas well as the next 1883, they have found their latest A-list name to bring up what I now refer to as “The Sheriverse.” As reported Deadline, Sylvester Stallone is in talks to star in a Sheridan-developed mobster series called Kansas city. Stallone would play Sal, a New York mobster who moves to Kansas City, Missouri. I mean, Rocky is going West.

Away from the familiarity of New York, he will have to face the power dynamics of the Midwestern city, a place decidedly different from the mega-metropolis his Italian-American mafia family has dominated for years. On the other hand, when you live a life fueled by power like Sal has done, you tend to make a habit of climbing to the top of the food chain no matter what, which is the story the series will tell, according to him. report Deadline.

This is the first of Sheridan’s Paramount + series to be directed by someone other than Sheridan himself, but fear not: Terence Winter, who worked on Boardwalk empire Y The Sopranos, will direct the series with Sheridan and Stallone serving as executive producers. It is also the first time that Stallone will star in his own series for the small screen.

Sheridan, who signed a deal with Parmount after Yellowstone exploded after its premiere in 2018, has been developing two series related to Yellowstone, as well as Kingstown, a crime drama starring Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest. At this rate, by the end of 2022, all your favorite protagonists of the 80s and 90s will star in a series at least tangentially linked to Taylor Sheridan. Costner? Elliott? Stallone? Where is my star vehicle for Matt Dillon?

