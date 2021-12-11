Sylvester Stallone’s daughters become social media favorites

The actor is the father of three beautiful young women who are carrying out their own projects / Photo: Who | 2016 Getty Images, Getty Images North America

Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet Are the daughters of Sylvester Stallone who have won the hearts of Internet users on social networks, thanks to their surprising beauty and the talent they inherited from their parents.

The 75-year-old Rocky actor He is the father of five children in total, the first two who were male were born from his ex-marriage with the actress Sasha czack. While his three daughters are from his third ex-marriage with the model Jennifer flavin.

The daughters of actor Sylvester Stallone have appeared on several occasions on red carpets with their famous father, however, little by little each of them is forging their own career, and in The Truth News we will tell you a little about them.

Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters

Sophia is the eldest of the actor’s daughters / Photo: Instagram



Sophia stallone: She is the eldest of Sylvester Stallone’s daughters, she is 24 years old and studied communication in the mention of entrepreneurship and cinema at the University of Southern California. The beautiful young woman has been dedicated to fashionEven one of his goals is to participate in programs like Project Runway.

Also, Sophia is the founder and owner of sophiastallone.co, a page dedicated to lifestyle and fashion. The beautiful young woman revealed during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that in the future they want to found their clothing and makeup brand.

Sistine is a model just like her famous mother / Photo: Instagram



Sistine Stallone: is the daughter “in the middle” of the famous actor, with only 22 years has become a model, just like his mother. He has even walked for luxury brands like Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana.

Scarlet is just as beautiful as her sisters, but she is passionate about fitness / Photo: Teen Vogue



Scarlet stallone: Sylvester Stallone’s youngest daughter is 19 years old and the only one of the three who has hardly had a presence in the middle. However, it is said that the young has focused more on athletics and the fitness world Thanks to her father, since sport is what the young woman is most passionate about.

How did Sylvester Stallone’s first child die?

Sage died for more than eight years / Photo: La Vanguardia



One of the hardest moments for the Stallone family was the death of Sage Stallone, Sylvester Stallone’s first child. Sage passed away by congestive heart failure On July 13, 2012 in Los Angeles, United States, he was 36 years old and was standing out as an actor like his father.

Sylvester Stallone’s only surviving male child is Seargeoh Stallone 42 years old, who from the age of three was diagnosed with autism. Not much is known about Seargeoh’s life, as unlike his sisters, he has decided to keep his life private.

