Students from the UNAM Faculty of Medicine will march to demand better conditions in boarding schools

Students from the Faculty of Medicine accuse that authorities of the institution send them to carry out their internship in distant and dangerous places. (Photo: UNAM)

This Friday, students of the Faculty of Medicine of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) will march peacefully to demand that the student authorities give them secure internment options and where appropriate, greater financial support to carry out their stays in public hospitals.

The meeting point will be at the Fountain of the Bombilla Park at 9:40 am, to leave at 10:15 am. They will leave said park in the direction of Insurgentes Avenue to close it in a peaceful and orderly way, to later reach the Rectory, in University City and finally to the School of Medicine.

In a poster where information about the march is reported, students are asked to attend with a white gown, with the intention of identifying each other, a face mask, with an extra one in case a partner should need antibacterial gel, water, sunscreen, cap and cardboard and markers for making posters.

The students also complain that the faculty offers, to carry out the internship, a requirement that they ask from the fifth grade, approximately 989 places, being 1113 students those who must meet the requirement, so that more than 100 students are left without a place, who could not meet the requirement. According to students, the same authorities told them that those who were missing should wait until January for the health sector to provide them with more places. In addition to this, the options offered by the UNAM Faculty of Medicine for students who still do not have a place, are the following:

– General Hospital of Zone No. 2 of Saltillo, Coahuila

– General Zone Hospital with UMF No. 7 of Monclova, Coahuila

– General Hospital of Zone No. 5 of Nogales, in Sonora.

– General Hospital of Zone No. 11 of Nuevo Laredo, in Tamaulipas

– General Hospital of Zone No. 35 of Ciudad Juárez, in Chihuahua

– General Hospital of Zone 7UMAA No. 15 of Reynosa, Tamaulipas

– General Hospital of Zone No. 2 Cárdenas, Tabasco

– General Hospital of Zone No. 14 with Burns Unit, Hermosillo, Sonora

– General Hospital of Zone No. 92 Acuña, Coahuila

– General Hospital of Zone No. 4 Guaymas, Sonora

– General Hospital of Zone No. 3 Ciudad Mante, Tamaulipas

– General Hospital of Zone No. 66, Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua

– General Hospital of Zone No. 13 Matamoros, Tamaulipas

– General Hospital of Zone No. 270, Reynosa, Tamaulipas

– Hospital General de Zona No. 8, Caborca, Sonora

In an interview with Infobae Mexico, the students comment that the places are chosen according to the average, and as progress is made in the choice of these, only the dangerous and distant places remain. In addition, they comment that on many occasions the place is chosen arbitrarily. “Many colleagues have had this problem, because they choose places in the north because it is the only thing that is offered to them by the Faculty, without a previous socioeconomic study on the part of the authorities, and many times they say to you: well, it is what there is ”, comments one of the dissatisfied students.

They comment that, their annoyance, is that they are sent yes or yes to any of these destinations, without the option of modifying it to a closer and less dangerous place, since, they consider, these states in the north of the country are narco-states, where their integrity is at risk. Furthermore, they complain that the School of Medicine supports them only with 950 pesos per month, and there are those who cannot afford the expenses that a trip with residence in another city would generate, such as rent, food, and basic services, including that during the time they are in hospitals they are highly exploited, in addition to suffering abuse in the hospitals.

They mention that the little more than 100 students who do not reach a place, remain “in limbo”, and that authorities of the same faculty would have an answer until January, as they would have to consult with the Health Secretary to review which hospitals would open new places. In this sense, their disagreement is because this gives them less time to carry out their corresponding procedures, compared to those who were able to register in a timely manner.

In social networks, a video was released recently in which it is observed that authorities of the same Faculty force a student to choose one of the aforementioned places, despite the fact that she stated that she had economic limitations, so he could not do the internship in the options that were given, all in the north of the country. The student asked for an opportunity to delay her choice of place on pages above to be able to go with a partner and share expenses, or in her case, wait for other places to appear, however, the option was denied.

Students complain that, despite the fact that there are those who cannot afford expenses in other states, authorities from the School of Medicine do not give them other options. PHOTO: ROGELIO MORALES / CUARTOSCURO. COM

Students of the School of Medicine, explain that they send students so far because there are not enough places in the capital’s hospitals, and that even this year no places were offered in the Hospital 20 de Noviembre del ISSSTE, and it is a headquarters that offers enough places to students, at least 40, according to one of the protesters.

With the march on Friday, the students seek to have a place in a safe place, to start their internship next January, and to be able to choose it without retaliation. Also, that future generations do not go through these incidents.

