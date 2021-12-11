Steven Spielberg rejects the idea of ​​a reboot for his masterpiece

We have always believed that reboots, remakes and, to a lesser extent, prequels, have been unavoidable for the past few years. More or less “untouchable” titles have been threatened by them. Although every film seems conducive to overexploitation, there is still room for hope: Steven Spielberg has said no to the proposal of a reboot of ‘Jaws’ out of Universal.

The untouchable shark

The filmmaker has rejected the idea of ​​rebooting his 1975 classic, an immediate box office success that became one of the highest grossing movies of all time and defined blockbusters. The film is considered a watershed moment in movie history and helped set Steven Spielberg to the top from practically day one.

Adapting Improving on a Peter Benchley novel, ‘Jaws’ was a huge success that generated three sequels and countless exploits from all corners of the world. Although Spielberg did not direct any of the sequels, the second and fourth films continued the original plot, with Roy Scheider reprising his role as boss Martin Brody.





According to sources, Universal spoke with the director to reboot the film, and Spielberg rejected the idea outright. While some at Universal and Amblin have assured that this is not a recent conversation, Spielberg’s response remains a resounding no. In fact, in an interview, the director spoke about his lack of interest in rebooting any of these films, saying: “I would never do any of my movies again, especially ‘Jaws’“.

Throughout his career, Spielberg has directed some of the most iconic films of all time. His 1975 summer thriller is no exception. ‘Shark’ is a revolutionary movie which remains unattainable almost half a century later. Anyway, and after his signing on Netflix, we can never be completely sure with King Midas.