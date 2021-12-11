Steven Spielberg and Mick Jagger support Covid-19 victims in India

Stars like Steven spielberg, Mick Jagger, Annie Lennox, Ed Sheeran and Ajay Devgn joined a telethon which raised $ 5 million to help Covid-19 victims in India.

The event ‘Covid Relief We For India’ It was made virtually and also brought together artists from that country such as Rajkumar Hirani, Ajay Devgn and Kabir Khan, among others; highlighting that Rajkummar Rao was the host.

“The honest and sincere efforts of our team and our partners is the reason behind the great success of this event. I would like to extend my gratitude to all the talents, artists, philanthropists, and everyone who supported this fundraiser. It is our humble contribution to our nation’s ongoing battle against the invisible enemy, ”he said. Shibasish Sarkar, CEO of the group Reliance Entertainment.

At the same time, Atul Satija, CEO of the GiveIndia organization, thanked all the support received during the telethon. “Thank you for making this meeting a success and contributing to our Response Fund. Covid from India. We all know that the pandemic and the suffering it has caused are far from over, “he noted.

“We For India is an excellent and timely initiative to remind us of the need to continue providing humanitarian aid and strengthen our health infrastructure,” added Satija.

It should be noted that this event brought together more than 100 characters between influencers and artists who contributed their talents in the evening that was broadcast on Facebook and lasted a span of five hours.

With information from Agencia México.