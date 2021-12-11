starring Jennifer Lawrence – FayerWayer

Elizabeth Holmes led Theranos, a company famous for devising a state-of-the-art blood test system … which turned out to be a fraud. Apple will produce a film about the plot, starring Jennifer Lawrence.

Lawrence, famous for her role as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games and Mystique in X-Men, worked in the 2021 films Don’t Look Up (with Leonardo DiCaprio) and Red, White and Water. The latter will be released in 2022.

In accordance with The Verge, The direction will be in charge of Adam McKay, creator of Succession and director of Don’t Look Up. There is still no date for the development of the film, but having Lawrence will give it a plus, without a doubt.

Jennifer Lawrence (Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)

It is not the first production on the Theranos theme. In early 2021, Hulu announced that it would be making a docuseries starring Amanda Seyfried.

The Apple movie will be based on the book Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup, written by John Carreyrou, a former Wall Street Journal reporter.

Carreyrou covered the plot Theranos, when the first signs of fraud in blood test technology appeared in 2015.

The Sinking of Theranos and Elizabeth Holmes, basis for books and productions

Holmes is currently facing eleven counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, after the Theranos technology was found to be non-compliant.

The company was valued at $ 10 billion at its peak, between 2013 and 2014. It told investors that profits were reaching $ 100 million, when in reality it was only making $ 100,000.

Elizabeth Holmes, former CEO of Theranos (NurPhoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Carreyrou’s investigations in the Wall Street Journal were instrumental in the collapse of Holmes’ company, which appeared on Fortune’s 40 under 40 list at the time.

For 2018, Theranos closed operations, in the face of sanctions and lawsuits against it.

Holmes can spend up to 20 years in prison, if convicted of the charges for which they are charged.