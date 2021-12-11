Spielberg, Mel Gibson and the rest of Hollywood say goodbye to Richard Donner: He was the best of the Goonies

MADRID (CulturaOcio) – Richard Donner, director of films such as The Goonies, Superman or Lethal Weapon, died at the age of 91. The news of his death shocked Hollywood, whose stars have fired the director en masse through social media.

“Dick had a very powerful command of his films and was highly gifted in many genres. Being in his circle was similar to hanging out with your favorite coach, the smartest teacher, the fiercest motivator, the most endearing friend, the ally. firmer and of course the best Goonie ever. He was like a child. All heart. All the time. I can’t believe he’s gone, but his husky and hearty laugh will stay with me forever, “wrote Steven Spielberg through the Twitter of Amblin, his production company.

Mel Gibson, who became a global star thanks to Lethal Weapon, told Deadline that Donner was his “friend and mentor”, describing the filmmaker as “magnanimous of heart and soul, which he generously offered to all who knew him. “. “I will miss him very much, with all his wit and wisdom,” he said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker