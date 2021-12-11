Spielberg, Mel Gibson and the rest of Hollywood say goodbye to Richard Donner: He was the best of the Goonies

MADRID (CulturaOcio) – Richard Donner, director of films such as The Goonies, Superman or Lethal Weapon, died at the age of 91. The news of his death shocked Hollywood, whose stars have fired the director en masse through social media.

“Dick had a very powerful command of his films and was highly gifted in many genres. Being in his circle was similar to hanging out with your favorite coach, the smartest teacher, the fiercest motivator, the most endearing friend, the ally. firmer and of course the best Goonie ever. He was like a child. All heart. All the time. I can’t believe he’s gone, but his husky and hearty laugh will stay with me forever, “wrote Steven Spielberg through the Twitter of Amblin, his production company. Related news

Mel Gibson, who became a global star thanks to Lethal Weapon, told Deadline that Donner was his “friend and mentor”, describing the filmmaker as “magnanimous of heart and soul, which he generously offered to all who knew him. “. “I will miss him very much, with all his wit and wisdom,” he said.

“Working with Dick Donner, Mel Gibson and the Lethal Weapon team was one of the proudest moments of my career. I will always be grateful to Dick that he genuinely cared for me, my life and my family. We were friends and we were friends. we wanted a lot, beyond collaborating on screen and the success that the Lethal Weapon franchise brought us. I will miss him very much, “added Danny Glover in a statement collected by Deadline.

“Richard Donner’s big heart and effervescent charm shone through in his films through the remarkable performances of his cast, which is no small feat. You remember all the characters from Superman, Lethal Weapon, The Goonies and more, because Donner he knew how to capture that magic on screen, “wrote Edgar Wright, who recounted that he had only met the director once, but it was” funny, charming and had a lot of stories. “

“Richard Donner turned the devil into a child in The Prophecy, invented today’s comic book movies with Superman, and reinvented police movies with Lethal Weapon. I met him last year on a project. He was a born storyteller. Thanks for all the movies, Dick! “Said Kevin Smith.

“Richard Donner had the deepest, most booming voice you can imagine. He caught your eye and laughed like no man had ever laughed before. Dick was a lot of fun. What I sensed about him, as a 12-year-old boy, was He cared. I love how much he cared, “tweeted Sean Astin, who played Mikey in The Goonies.

Corey Feldman, who also appeared in The Goonies as Mouth, fired the filmmaker. “It is with great sadness that I share the news that my dear friend, mentor and the closest thing I have had to a father, the great Richard Donner, has passed away today,” he posted.

“He was an incredible human being. He was there for me when there was no one else,” added the interpreter, who stressed that the director was “a Superman in real life” who supported animal rights. “He appreciated my work, but he also cared for everyone he loved. He was like an uncle to everyone who knew him,” she said.

“Incredibly sad to hear the news that the wonderful Richard Donner has died. He was the best,” said Sarah Douglas, actress who played Ursa in Superman.

“Over the years I knew that I did not want to be Superman: I wanted to be Richard Donner. And thanks to him, I am who I am today. Rest in peace,” published the Spanish director JA Bayona.

“Richard Donner directed many wonderful and iconic films, including Superman, The Goonies and Lethal Weapon. One of his lesser known films is a little gem. It’s called Lady Falcon and it stars Matthew Broderick, Michelle Pfeiffer and Rutger Hauer,” recommended Don. Winslow.