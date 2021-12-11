Spider-Man No way home | The road to “Spiderman: No Way Home”: why The Amazing Spiderman deserved more affection by the audience | Andrew Garfield | Tobey Maguire | Tom Holland | Emma Stone | Rhys Ifans | Lizard | LIGHTS

According to the criteria of Know more

Countdown: El Comercio presents a series of special articles about the upcoming premiere of “Spiderman: No Way Home” (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”), the most anticipated superhero movie of 2021, starring Tom holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch; etc. From Monday, December 6 to Wednesday, December 15, we publish reviews of every movie that the arachnid has starred in at the cinema. On this occasion, it’s time to see the first film directed by Marc Webb, who did a ‘reset’ to Raimi’s universe.

ALSO READ: “Spiderman: No Way Home”: How good was “Spiderman,” the movie that spawned everything in 2002?

ALSO READ: The Road to “Spiderman: No Way Home”: 17 Years Later, “Spiderman 2” Is Still the Definitive Hero Movie

“The Amazing Spiderman” (Marc Webb, 2012) is not a bad movie, but it is quite forgettable. I have more good than bad things to say about its narrative elements, about the decisions that were made in development. Sony had high expectations for the film after the “Spiderman 3” fiasco and this movie was their big break.

This is the story of Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield), a New York schoolboy who gains skills after being bitten by an altered spider, such as superhuman strength, the ability to stick to walls, a kind of foreknowledge called ‘spider sense’ and agility. He has a crush on Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), a classmate who works at Oscorp; company where, in turn, works Dr. Curtis Connors (Rhys Ifans); the villain Lizard.

A gray film

The best of the movie? Andrew Garfield’s chemistry with Emma Stone, something that had not been seen on that level even with Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst. It’s a lot of fun when they interact, they are pure fire; her scenes are so intense that at times they make you forget that there are weak narrative threads, like Gwen’s. Yes, one thing is charisma and another, script. The practitioner’s plot in Oscorp comes to nothing and, on a practical level, she only contributes to obtaining the compound to defeat the Lizard (Ifans), but that puts her in a rather utilitarian role. In fact, I would have preferred to see her less and with a more intense role, as happened to Harry Osborn in “Spiderman 2.”

“The Amazing Spider-Man” was the first reboot of the Marvel Comics character’s film franchise. It starred Andrew Garfield. (Photo: Sony Pictures)

Well-crafted characters? Martin Sheen’s Uncle Ben , which from the beginning proves to be a fundamental influence in the life of Peter Parker. Aunt May too. The best thing about guys is that they are not only portrayed as good people, as emotional support. They and Peter are a family with their own dynamics, secrets and problems, who argue and sometimes get hurt; but that’s a family. The Lizard of Ifans is also noteworthy, despite being given little to work with, but it fits into that tradition of villains forged by tragedy like the Green Goblin and Octopus. The villain will return in “Spiderman: No Way Home”, although his actor has not shown his face in promotional activities. Will he be replaced?

More positives: Peter’s character development himself, with light and shadow . His scientific streak, his interest in learning, experimenting and creating is very clear; as well as his dark side, at times stalking with Gwen, at times violent when he gains his powers at the beginning. Peter is a round character. Nor can I fail to mention other scenes, such as Stan Lee’s cameo (maybe the best he has ever done), the rescue of a boy on the bridge, the scene with the cranes that shows the effect of the character in the city. Marc Web understands Spiderman, but has problems when he wants to unite those moments with the plot, and ends with a collage of anecdotes. That is the best word to define the film, anecdotal. It is not fundamental how one would expect a Spider-Man movie like Sam Raimi to be, which I mention because he is largely the father of the current superhero genre.

It could be worst

If you’ve read this far, you understand that nothing is simple with “The Amazing Spiderman” when we talk about describing its strengths; that are diminished by their mistakes. Like the plot of Captain Stacy, whose role in the movie is just dying to show Spiderman that fighting crime can lead to certain people being killed. Despite that, his fall nurtures that message so mentioned in the saga, that great power requires great responsibility. It is a compliant, sober film, with little humor, perhaps due to the trauma of the laughable (not in a good way) “Spiderman 3”

Andrew Garfield is not confirmed to appear in “Spiderman: No Way Home,” but I would like to see him again in the suit. He made a good character despite everything. And it is not a little.

Qualification

3 stars out of 5

Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy in “The Amazing Spiderman.” Photo: Sony Pictures.

Extra: Interview with Emma Stone published by El Comercio on May 19, 2012

Rodrigo Bedoya Forno

Cancun. Emma Stone’s safety is felt as you approach her. Its fragility and paleness are striking, something that may not be noticed on the screen. Because the career of the actress, only 23 years old, has been based on playing strong, independent characters, who are clear on things. Or as clear as teens can be.

“I was educated at home, so the three times I have been to school have been in ‘Supercool’, ‘It is said about me …’ and ‘The surprising Spider-Man’”, the actress admits amused. “So my experience in school has been boys who are looking for alcohol and who want to have sex with me, pretend to be the easy girl and receive money for that, and that my boyfriend is a superhero,” says the actress. Laughing, frank, she flavors the answers with the occasional smoothness. This is Emma Stone, whom we will see soon on our screens with “The Amazing Spider-Man.”

From Arizona to Hollywood

Emma knew from her beginnings in an old theater in Arizona that she wanted to be an actress. “I don’t think it was a crazy idea, I was already processing it in my heart,” confesses the interpreter, who at age 15 moved to Hollywood with her mother and left her father and two brothers at home.

“There was something in me that prevented me from going home, I was not willing to give up for whatever reason,” she recalls of her early years. “Something in my gut made me move,” he adds, still not understanding how he suddenly became the superstar that he is. “I think it is largely due to luck, to being in the right place at the right time. I was lucky enough to get involved with people who understood me, which is important in any job. I always knew that acting was what I wanted to do with my life. But why did it work? I don’t have the slightest idea, ”he reflects.

In someone else’s shoes

Stone still has many wishes to fulfill. “I would like to have all the jobs for one day, see what it means to be someone else. I think the interesting thing about being an actor and being a journalist is to be able to see what it is like to be in someone else’s shoes, “says the interpreter, before pointing out what her other vocation is:” I think that if I were not an actress, I would be a journalist, in that would have got me into it if I had gone to college. “

And what motivates you to choose a role? “Before the character itself, I like to be part of a good story,” says Stone, who feels more like a comedian than anything else. “For me, it is more difficult to cry, it is difficult to get to places that I don’t want to feel. As a comedian, you spend your life making people laugh, spicing up a situation. And breaking that for me is complicated, “he adds.

If there is one thing that has characterized Stone, it is having created self-confident women. “I am interested in independent and intelligent women on the screen,” says the actress. “As a moviegoer and as a growing girl, it was amazing to see that.” But now Stone is looking for something else: the truth in women. “The film ‘Ladies at War’, for example, shows women who are not necessarily strong, but who are real. I look for the truth in the woman, and not only her strong side. Women can be everything, and my goal is to show that everything ”, he concludes.

Emma Stone does not hide her frankness, her fragility, her good humor. She is still the girl who came out of an old theater in Arizona.

Fact

“The Amazing Spiderman” is available on Claro Video.

Look also

“Spiderman: No Way Home”. (Source: Sony Pictures)

It may interest you