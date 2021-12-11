sparked a fist fight between Richard Gere and Sylvester Stallone, according to Elton John

Princess Diana was at the center of a fist fight between Richard Gere and Sylvester Stallone, has claimed music icon Elton John, who in 2019 released a book titled ‘Me’, in which he revealed some interesting stories about his career, but also some with the British Royal Family.

Sir Elton claimed that actors Richard Gere and Sylvester Stallone fought over Lady Diana at a dinner. “The most peculiar scene unfolded. Right away, Richard Gere and Diana seemed very enthralled. ” He went on to claim that Richard and Sylvester later argued in a hallway about the royal and had a fist fight. “

It may interest you: The funniest gifts that the British monarchy has made at Christmas

Diana’s friend Elton John explained in his book: “I couldn’t help myself [pero] notice a strange atmosphere in the room. Judging by the kinds of looks he kept giving them, Diana and Richard Gere’s newly blossomed friendship didn’t go well with Sylvester Stallone at all.

“I think he may have come to the party with the express intention of picking up Diana, only to find his plans for the night ruined.”. When the two Hollywood stars disappeared, Elton went looking for them, he asserted in this book that it is one of the most successful in the United Kingdom

It turned out that he had spotted Sylvester Stallone and Richard Gere in the hallway, facing off, seemingly about to settle their differences over Diana by having a fist fight. He said the Rambo protagonist is throwing expletives and he looked very upset

The pop star remembered Sylvester came out and expressed “If I had wanted it, I would have taken it!” As US Weekly reported in 2019, Sylvester denied the story. He responded to a question on Instagram saying, “Total BS for me to sell books. Total rubbish.”

In the same book, Sir Elton also told a funny story about Queen Elizabeth II. He said he saw the queen playfully discipline Princess Margaret’s son, Viscount Linley, when he tried to argue with her. According to Sir Elton’s autobiography, the monarch said: “Don’t argue with me, I am the Queen!”

Read on: British Royalty: The Best and Worst Moments of 2021