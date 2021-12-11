Space sleeping bag could be the solution for astronauts to stop suffering from eye damage

The vision of the astronauts is an important aspect to take care of for a mission to Mars (Photo: Europa Press)



Live or travel to Mars they remain a dream and a pending task for researchers who will not give up until they achieve it. However, they are not only focused on the task of building a space rocket equipped enough to carry the astronauts, but in everything that travel includes: where to sleep and take care of your health.

It is true that without the spaceship you will not be able to complete the mission to get to mars or any other destination outside the Land, However, another fundamental part is that your crew is comfortable enough and with all the necessary accessories since the trip will, according to some estimates, last more than nine months.

In such a way, so that the astronaut physical health to be kept for as long as they will be in the space, they must have a place to sleep properly, which also means that that space must take care of their eyes.

Researchers have found that astronauts’ eyesight is considerably less after returning to Earth. That led them to find that zero gravity was affecting their vision.

Astronauts have various ailments after being in zero gravity for a long time (Photo: NASA)

According to the BBC, NASA found that the lack of gravity contributes to astronauts beginning to have vision problems, because it makes the bodily fluids squash the eyeball.

These evidences have been compared with more than half of the astronauts who have been at least six months in the International Space Station (ISS). Some had difficulty reading or needed help completing their tests.

It turns out that the zero gravity causes body fluids to accumulate in the head, causing the eyeball to undergo greater pressure, leading to a condition called Sans or also known as neuro ocular syndrome associated with space flights that affects the optic nerve and impairs vision.

Astronauts require various elements to do space missions (Photo: REUTERS / Joe Skipper)

One of these cases was registered in 2005 with the astronaut John Phillips who arrived at the International Space Station with 20/20 vision (perfect), however, after six months of mission he returned to Earth with 20/100 vision. .

Thus, they are concerned that a Trip to Mars, which would be significantly longer, could severely affect the eyes of your space missionaries.

In this sense, they have developed the space bed project to help astronauts maintain their visual health. Oddly enough, it’s not aimed at glasses, helmets, or anything else, but a sleeping bag.

Prototype of the space bed that will help the vision of astronauts (Photo: UT SouthWestern Medical Center)

Although astronauts will need to sleep comfortably, now it is also important that they maintain their visual health, which is why they try to solve the problem with a bag that creates a pressure difference.

Its design is peculiar, as it is tied to the waist and keeps the astronaut’s legs hidden to create a different pressure than the rest of the body; in that way, the liquid is drawn to the feet and not to the head.

This project is still in development, as they first want to polish it to give its best result to astronauts who venture to navigate through space. Although the objective for now is to take care of the eyes, they want it to also help others typical ailments of astronauts like atrial fibrillation.

KEEP READING:

Mexico seeks to reach the Moon and Mars: it joined NASA’s ambitious Artemis program

Amazon Music announces original music on Fiestas Decembrinas playlist

Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro, Fonseca and Juan Gabriel: the favorites for generations on Spotify