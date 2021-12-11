Sony buys Valkyrie Entertainment, the studio that helped create God of War, Halo Infinite and more

We love movements in the industry, usually being unexpected signings or relationships that are coming that will end in marriage. While Microsoft hit the pitch by signing Bethesda to the cause, Sony has done this year with Bluepoint, Housemarque or Nixxes Software.

Now it is the turn of Valkyrie Entertainment, a fairly unknown developer who has worked behind the scenes for a multitude of projects. Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, has revealed the news of his arrival to the Sony studios portfolio.

Today we announce @valkyrieent will be joining the PlayStation Studios family. The studio will be making invaluable contributions to key PlayStation Studios franchises pic.twitter.com/sNTugminD5 – Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) December 10, 2021

Today we announce that Valkyrie Entertainment is joining the PlayStation Studios family. The studio will make invaluable contributions to key PlayStation Studios franchises.

Based in Seattle, the studio has been around since 2002 and has “worked with world-class developers and publishers, helping to achieve the full potential of your creations“In fact, they have not cut a hair in touching all the suits of the industry, from PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

So much so that they have collaborated in the creation of God of War, Halo Infinite, Valorant, Forza Motorsport 7 or State of Decay 2, among many others. Nowadays continue to work to help Santa Monica Studio in offering us the sequel to Kratos and Atreus, God of War Ragnarok. No financial details have been disclosed about this deal.