Sofía Vergara recounted how she overcame cancer

Sofía Vergara, Colombian actress. showed a photo of her body in the nineties. Photo: Instagram

Sofía Vergara recounted the experience she had with cancer when she was diagnosed with a thyroid cancer at the age of 28. The highest paid actress on television in the United States He confessed that it was during a routine check-up in 2000 when the doctor examined his neck and found a mass that was later confirmed to be thyroid cancer.

Vergara had previously said that the visit he made at that time to the doctor was to take Manolo, his son, to the endocrinologist and confirm that he did not have diabetes.

The actress returned to the hard time during Stand Up To Cancer, a Saturday Night Live event to raise funds for the fight against this disease. Vergara said she was very afraid of what the disease and her name implied, but he tried not to panic “and I decided to educate myself.”

In the event in which stars like Reese Witherspoon, with whom Sofia already shared the screen, and Jennifer Garner participated, she said that “I was lucky to have detected it early and to have the support of my doctors and, most importantly, my family (…) I think that when you go through an experience like that your priorities change. You realize what is important to you“Recalled the Colombian.

He confessed that he preferred not to say anything at the time because he did not want to advertise the issue and the first time he spoke about it was in 2011 in Health magazine. “Having cancer is not fun. You don’t want to deal with anything else as you go through it, ”he said at the event.

Vergara said she was able to overcome the disease with an iodine treatment, which helped kill cancer cells from her body. Currently she must continue to take care of herself in a treatment to control hypothyroidism and takes the pills daily in the morning.

After overcoming cancer, the actress has had a prominent career and does not leave behind her well-known charisma. Last Saturday, July 10, the star celebrated his 49th birthday and the celebration that he shared through his social networks caused a lot of grace in his followers, all Because she decided to create a very Colombian event, initially she was seen speaking English with a marked accent, as shown in the series she starred in, Modern Family and later, to the rhythm of salsa, she came out dressed as a marimonda.

In addition, some of the publications saw her mother Margarita Vergara, her son Manolo González and her husband Joe Manganiello, celebrating in the same way and singing for her life. The party, which took place on a beach, had several guests who dressed in very tropical and colorful costumes, one of them her husband, who for the occasion wore flowers and animal print.

At the party there was music by Carlos Vives, Joe Arroyo and Mr Black, one of them “The handsaw”, who danced with some guests at the party.

Today, the model, actress and businesswoman reaps one of the greatest fortunes of Latinos in Hollywood, in addition to having a special place in the hearts of all her audiences for her comical personality and her spectacular figure. Sofia overcame difficult events such as thyroid cancer diagnosed at the age of 28 and the murder of one of his brothers.

